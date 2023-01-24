Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead0WrexhamWrexham1

Gateshead v Wrexham

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Marschall
  • 2Tinkler
  • 10Olley
  • 3PyeBooked at 38mins
  • 8BaileySubstituted forForbesat 60'minutes
  • 6Storey
  • 42Conteh
  • 5Richardson
  • 11Campbell
  • 77De Castro
  • 9Elliott

Substitutes

  • 12Ward
  • 14Forbes
  • 15Martin
  • 27Knight
  • 32Magnay

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 5Hayden
  • 4Tozer
  • 8Young
  • 3McFadzean
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 14Forde
  • 22O'Connor
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 20Cannon
  • 30Jones
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 0, Wrexham 1. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham).

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Elliot Forbes replaces Owen Bailey.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Wrexham 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Wrexham 0.

  5. Booking

    Ethan Pye (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205268234565
2Notts County27188169254462
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield24155449272250
5Barnet2412574441341
6Dag & Red2512584038241
7Southend25108733211238
8Bromley2710893935438
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham2791084047-737
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153747-1033
15York2788113231132
16Halifax2595112432-832
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123140-927
21Gateshead26410123142-1122
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2956183363-3021
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
