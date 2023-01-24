Gateshead v Wrexham

Goal! Gateshead 0, Wrexham 1. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham).
Line-ups
Gateshead
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Marschall
- 2Tinkler
- 10Olley
- 3PyeBooked at 38mins
- 8BaileySubstituted forForbesat 60'minutes
- 6Storey
- 42Conteh
- 5Richardson
- 11Campbell
- 77De Castro
- 9Elliott
Substitutes
- 12Ward
- 14Forbes
- 15Martin
- 27Knight
- 32Magnay
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Howard
- 5Hayden
- 4Tozer
- 8Young
- 3McFadzean
- 6Tunnicliffe
- 14Forde
- 22O'Connor
- 38Lee
- 10Mullin
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 11McAlinden
- 18Dalby
- 20Cannon
- 30Jones
- Referee:
- Matthew Dicicco
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Elliot Forbes replaces Owen Bailey.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Wrexham 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Wrexham 0.
Booking
Ethan Pye (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
