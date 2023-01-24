Close menu
League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United2HartlepoolHartlepool United1

Carlisle United v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 2Senior
  • 5Feeney
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 7Gibson
  • 36Gordon
  • 14Dennis

Substitutes

  • 10Patrick
  • 17Whelan
  • 28Devitt
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 35McCalmont
  • 41Garner

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 37Dodds
  • 23Menayese
  • 39Hartley
  • 15Pruti
  • 3Ferguson
  • 4Niang
  • 8Featherstone
  • 16Dolan
  • 9Umerah
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Sterry
  • 5Murray
  • 7Hastie
  • 11McDonald
  • 12Grey
  • 20Sylla
  • 41Stolarczyk
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
5,172

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ben Killip.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United).

  7. Post update

    Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Carlisle United. John-Kymani Gordon tries a through ball, but Kristian Dennis is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tomas Holy.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Killip.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United).

  12. Post update

    David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Paul Huntington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United).

  15. Post update

    John-Kymani Gordon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Peter Hartley (Hartlepool United).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Peter Hartley (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Dolan with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Morgan Feeney.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edon Pruti (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Dodds.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Carlisle United 2, Hartlepool United 1.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129541261545
5Salford26135835241144
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Newport2668122430-626
19Colchester2875162636-1026
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152749-2222
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

Top Stories

