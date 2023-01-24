Carlisle United v Hartlepool United

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ben Killip.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 2Senior
- 5Feeney
- 6Huntington
- 22Mellish
- 3Armer
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 7Gibson
- 36Gordon
- 14Dennis
Substitutes
- 10Patrick
- 17Whelan
- 28Devitt
- 30Kelly
- 33Robinson
- 35McCalmont
- 41Garner
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Killip
- 37Dodds
- 23Menayese
- 39Hartley
- 15Pruti
- 3Ferguson
- 4Niang
- 8Featherstone
- 16Dolan
- 9Umerah
- 19Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2Sterry
- 5Murray
- 7Hastie
- 11McDonald
- 12Grey
- 20Sylla
- 41Stolarczyk
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
- Attendance:
- 5,172
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United).
Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Carlisle United. John-Kymani Gordon tries a through ball, but Kristian Dennis is caught offside.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tomas Holy.
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Killip.
Foul by Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United).
David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Huntington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United).
John-Kymani Gordon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Hartley (Hartlepool United).
Attempt blocked. Peter Hartley (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Dolan with a cross.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Morgan Feeney.
Attempt blocked. Edon Pruti (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Dodds.
Second Half
Second Half begins Carlisle United 2, Hartlepool United 1.
