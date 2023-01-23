Close menu

AFC Wimbledon P-P Walsall: Frozen pitch forces postponement

AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon returned to their newly-developed home on Plough Lane in November 2020

Tuesday's League Two game between AFC Wimbledon and Walsall has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection on Monday afternoon deemed that the surface at Plough Lane was unplayable.

No new date has yet been arranged for the game to be played.

Neither side played at the weekend, with both Wimbledon's trip to Newport County and Walsall's home game with Swindon Town also called off because of frozen pitches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle25119539251442
5Salford25125834241041
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2511773125640
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport24114935231237
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Newport2668122430-626
19Colchester2775152635-926
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2657142647-2122
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

