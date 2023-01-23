Last updated on .From the section League Two

AFC Wimbledon returned to their newly-developed home on Plough Lane in November 2020

Tuesday's League Two game between AFC Wimbledon and Walsall has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection on Monday afternoon deemed that the surface at Plough Lane was unplayable.

No new date has yet been arranged for the game to be played.

Neither side played at the weekend, with both Wimbledon's trip to Newport County and Walsall's home game with Swindon Town also called off because of frozen pitches.