Stockport County v Bradford City

Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 5Byrne
- 15Johnson
- 17Rydel
- 18Croasdale
- 3Knoyle
- 21Hippolyte
- 14Collar
- 19Wootton
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 8Camps
- 16Stretton
- 23Hussey
- 25Jaros
- 29Jennings
- 31Lewis
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 7Bola
- 6Smallwood
- 40Clayton
- 11Gilliead
- 33CostelloeSubstituted forDerbyshireat 63'minutes
- 19Oliver
- 30Eisa
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 9Cook
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 18Sutton
- 23Derbyshire
- 34Nevers
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Matt Derbyshire replaces Dara Costelloe.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Tolaji Bola.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Johnson (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Matthew Platt.
Post update
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).
Post update
Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Post update
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Rydel (Stockport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Johnson (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Harry Lewis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Neill Byrne (Stockport County) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Rydel with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Harry Lewis.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Collar (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Rydel with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a headed pass.
Post update
Tolaji Bola (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.
