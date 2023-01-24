Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County0BradfordBradford City0

Stockport County v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments9

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 5Byrne
  • 15Johnson
  • 17Rydel
  • 18Croasdale
  • 3Knoyle
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 14Collar
  • 19Wootton
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 8Camps
  • 16Stretton
  • 23Hussey
  • 25Jaros
  • 29Jennings
  • 31Lewis

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 7Bola
  • 6Smallwood
  • 40Clayton
  • 11Gilliead
  • 33CostelloeSubstituted forDerbyshireat 63'minutes
  • 19Oliver
  • 30Eisa

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 9Cook
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 18Sutton
  • 23Derbyshire
  • 34Nevers
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).

  2. Post update

    Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Matt Derbyshire replaces Dara Costelloe.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Tolaji Bola.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Johnson (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Matthew Platt.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).

  8. Post update

    Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Brad Halliday.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Rydel (Stockport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Johnson (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Harry Lewis.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neill Byrne (Stockport County) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Rydel with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Harry Lewis.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Collar (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Rydel with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Tolaji Bola (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by clayton clang, today at 20:57

    Don't understand why cook in not in starting 11

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 20:48

    Mark Hughes? Time to say good bye and get a decent manager. Bradford are going nowhere.

    • Reply posted by CJ, today at 20:56

      CJ replied:
      You expect Bradford to go where under who else exactly? They are in the playoff spots which last time I checked meant you had the chance of going UP. Typical miserable Bradford fan.

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Bartle, today at 20:41

    Looks like it is Stockport' game to lose. Bradford will duly oblige.

  • Comment posted by Ed 35, today at 20:27

    Get bulldozer Cook on

  • Comment posted by bfd, today at 20:08

    Bradford 2.0

  • Comment posted by Oh dear, today at 20:00

    Unusual to have the comments before the match. Perhaps the match will be abandoned but at least they'll have been some HYS. A win would take County up to sixth. Prediction: 1-1

  • Comment posted by Steve c, today at 19:40

    Cant see anything but a stockport win

    • Reply posted by CJ, today at 19:55

      CJ replied:
      Bradford fan by any chance?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129541261545
5Salford26135835241144
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Newport2668122430-626
19Colchester2875162636-1026
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152749-2222
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

Top Stories

