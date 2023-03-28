Crawley Town v Grimsby Town

Attempt missed. Otis Khan (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 34Addai
- 2Gordon
- 23Johnson
- 6Lynch
- 44Ogungbo
- 7Tilley
- 20Gladwin
- 8Powell
- 24OtehBooked at 19mins
- 10Nadesan
- 19Telford
Substitutes
- 11Mason
- 12Ransom
- 13Schofield
- 27Khaleel
- 38Fellows
- 41Spong
- 45Grant
Grimsby
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Crocombe
- 7Emmanuel
- 26Smith
- 31Maher
- 15Clifton
- 17Morris
- 16Hunt
- 22Amos
- 10McAtee
- 11Khan
- 9Lloyd
Substitutes
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 4Green
- 8Holohan
- 18O'Neill
- 20Orsi
- 23Gallacher
- 44Scannell
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Joshua Emmanuel (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Otis Khan.
Booking
Aramide Oteh (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua Emmanuel (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aramide Oteh (Crawley Town).
George Lloyd (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Travis Johnson (Crawley Town).
Attempt saved. Aramide Oteh (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Powell.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Danny Amos.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Max Crocombe tries a through ball, but John McAtee is caught offside.
Attempt missed. John McAtee (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
Attempt blocked. John McAtee (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Hunt.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Dominic Telford.
Andy Smith (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).
Offside, Crawley Town. Joel Lynch tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
Offside, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton tries a through ball, but John McAtee is caught offside.
Match report to follow.