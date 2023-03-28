Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town0GrimsbyGrimsby Town0

Crawley Town v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Addai
  • 2Gordon
  • 23Johnson
  • 6Lynch
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 7Tilley
  • 20Gladwin
  • 8Powell
  • 24OtehBooked at 19mins
  • 10Nadesan
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 11Mason
  • 12Ransom
  • 13Schofield
  • 27Khaleel
  • 38Fellows
  • 41Spong
  • 45Grant

Grimsby

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Crocombe
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 26Smith
  • 31Maher
  • 15Clifton
  • 17Morris
  • 16Hunt
  • 22Amos
  • 10McAtee
  • 11Khan
  • 9Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 4Green
  • 8Holohan
  • 18O'Neill
  • 20Orsi
  • 23Gallacher
  • 44Scannell
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Otis Khan (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Emmanuel (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Otis Khan.

  3. Booking

    Aramide Oteh (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Joshua Emmanuel (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Aramide Oteh (Crawley Town).

  6. Post update

    George Lloyd (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Travis Johnson (Crawley Town).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aramide Oteh (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Powell.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Danny Amos.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Max Crocombe tries a through ball, but John McAtee is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. John McAtee (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Clifton.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John McAtee (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Hunt.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Dominic Telford.

  14. Post update

    Andy Smith (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Joel Lynch tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton tries a through ball, but John McAtee is caught offside.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372111549252474
2Northampton381912752331969
3Stevenage371910851341767
4Carlisle381812858362266
5Stockport381891151321963
6Salford381881260431762
7Bradford371613845321361
8Mansfield3716101155451058
9Sutton United381511124040056
10Barrow38167154043-355
11Swindon371312124943651
12Doncaster38156174052-1251
13Walsall381117103933650
14Tranmere381310153739-249
15Grimsby371212133842-448
16Wimbledon391014153945-644
17Gillingham381111162640-1444
18Newport371013143843-543
19Crewe37915133447-1342
20Harrogate37911174254-1238
21Colchester38910193446-1237
22Crawley38910194159-1837
23Hartlepool38614184167-2632
24Rochdale3868243359-2626
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC