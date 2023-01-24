Milton Keynes Dons v Shrewsbury Town

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Tennai Watson.
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Cumming
- 2Watson
- 4Tucker
- 33Jules
- 21Harvie
- 6McEachran
- 14Johnson
- 28Devoy
- 12Leko
- 9Grigg
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 16Grant
- 20Burns
- 22Lawrence
- 23Ravizzoli
- 30Dennis
- 42Maghoma
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 6MooreBooked at 9mins
- 7Winchester
- 3Leahy
- 26Shipley
- 8Phillips
- 14Street
- 24Saydee
Substitutes
- 9Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 17Bennett
- 18Bloxham
- 20Bayliss
- 30Barlow
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josh McEachran.
Booking
Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Leko with a cross.
Post update
Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Offside, MK Dons. Mohamed Eisa tries a through ball, but Dawson Devoy is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Taylor Moore.
Post update
Attempt missed. Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.