Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0

Milton Keynes Dons v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Watson
  • 4Tucker
  • 33Jules
  • 21Harvie
  • 6McEachran
  • 14Johnson
  • 28Devoy
  • 12Leko
  • 9Grigg
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 16Grant
  • 20Burns
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 30Dennis
  • 42Maghoma

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 6MooreBooked at 9mins
  • 7Winchester
  • 3Leahy
  • 26Shipley
  • 8Phillips
  • 14Street
  • 24Saydee

Substitutes

  • 9Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Pyke
  • 17Bennett
  • 18Bloxham
  • 20Bayliss
  • 30Barlow
Referee:
Alan Young

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Tennai Watson.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josh McEachran.

  3. Booking

    Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Leko with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town).

  9. Post update

    Offside, MK Dons. Mohamed Eisa tries a through ball, but Dawson Devoy is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Taylor Moore.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses the top right corner.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159450282254
4Derby27139538201848
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27116103327639
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Oxford Utd279993329436
11Shrewsbury27106113230236
12Port Vale26106102734-736
13Portsmouth2581163130135
14Exeter2798103939035
15Charlton2681084036434
16Fleetwood2761292928130
17Lincoln City2561272430-630
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2775152537-1226
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122636-1024
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC