BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 18Toal
  • 21Bradley
  • 16Morley
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Williams
  • 17Shoretire
  • 10Charles
  • 24Kachunga

Substitutes

  • 3John
  • 4Williams
  • 6Johnston
  • 7Sadlier
  • 8Sheehan
  • 15Aimson
  • 20Lee

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Doohan
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Cooper
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 12Robson
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 28March
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 4McGeouch
  • 5Casey
  • 9Stevens
  • 11Garrick
  • 17McAllister
  • 24Thomas
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich27149449282151
4Derby26138538201847
5Bolton27128734221244
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Oxford Utd269893329435
11Shrewsbury26105113230235
12Exeter2798103939035
13Port Vale25105102734-735
14Charlton2681084036434
15Portsmouth2481063130134
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2661192928129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2674152537-1225
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2559112635-924
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2756162352-2921
View full League One table

