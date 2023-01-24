Bolton Wanderers v Forest Green Rovers

BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 18Toal
- 21Bradley
- 16Morley
- 22Dempsey
- 27Williams
- 17Shoretire
- 10Charles
- 24Kachunga
Substitutes
- 3John
- 4Williams
- 6Johnston
- 7Sadlier
- 8Sheehan
- 15Aimson
- 20Lee
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Doohan
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 23Cooper
- 6Cargill
- 2O'Keeffe
- 8Hendry
- 7Stevenson
- 12Robson
- 25Peart-Harris
- 28March
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 3Bernard
- 4McGeouch
- 5Casey
- 9Stevens
- 11Garrick
- 17McAllister
- 24Thomas
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report to follow.