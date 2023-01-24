Close menu
League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers1Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Bolton Wanderers v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 18Toal
  • 21Bradley
  • 16MorleyBooked at 46mins
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Williams
  • 17Shoretire
  • 10CharlesBooked at 28mins
  • 24Kachunga

Substitutes

  • 3John
  • 4Williams
  • 6Johnston
  • 7Sadlier
  • 8Sheehan
  • 15Aimson
  • 20Lee

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Doohan
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23CooperBooked at 45mins
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 12Robson
  • 25Peart-HarrisSubstituted forStevensat 58'minutes
  • 28March
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 4McGeouch
  • 5Casey
  • 9Stevens
  • 11Garrick
  • 17McAllister
  • 24Thomas
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Stevens replaces Myles Peart-Harris.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Shola Shoretire (Bolton Wanderers).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Udoka Godwin-Malife.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Shola Shoretire (Bolton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  13. Booking

    Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bolton Wanderers 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.

  16. Booking

    Brandon Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Randell Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Myles Peart-Harris.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Udoka Godwin-Malife tries a through ball, but Corey O'Keeffe is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27138638211747
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Port Vale26115102834-638
10Portsmouth2591063230237
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Shrewsbury27106113230236
13Oxford Utd2798103331235
14Exeter2798103939035
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102929029
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2775152537-1226
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

