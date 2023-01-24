Bolton Wanderers v Forest Green Rovers

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 18Toal
- 21Bradley
- 16MorleyBooked at 46mins
- 22Dempsey
- 27Williams
- 17Shoretire
- 10CharlesBooked at 28mins
- 24Kachunga
Substitutes
- 3John
- 4Williams
- 6Johnston
- 7Sadlier
- 8Sheehan
- 15Aimson
- 20Lee
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Doohan
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 23CooperBooked at 45mins
- 6Cargill
- 2O'Keeffe
- 8Hendry
- 7Stevenson
- 12Robson
- 25Peart-HarrisSubstituted forStevensat 58'minutes
- 28March
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 3Bernard
- 4McGeouch
- 5Casey
- 9Stevens
- 11Garrick
- 17McAllister
- 24Thomas
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Stevens replaces Myles Peart-Harris.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Shola Shoretire (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Udoka Godwin-Malife.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko with a headed pass.
Post update
Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Shola Shoretire (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bolton Wanderers 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Booking
Brandon Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Randell Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Myles Peart-Harris.
Post update
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Udoka Godwin-Malife tries a through ball, but Corey O'Keeffe is caught offside.
Match report to follow.