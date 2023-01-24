Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale1DerbyDerby County0

Port Vale v Derby County

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Stevens
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 14Ojo
  • 11Benning
  • 33PoliticBooked at 2minsSubstituted forOdubekoat 63'minutes
  • 26Butterworth
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 5Donnelly
  • 13Proctor
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 21Odubeko
  • 23Pett

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 15Roberts
  • 4Hourihane
  • 8Bird
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 38Knight
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 10McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 9Collins
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Dobbin
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 22Springett
  • 34Rooney
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
10,307

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Smith (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Port Vale. Ademipo Odubeko replaces Dennis Politic.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Max Bird.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Politic (Port Vale).

  7. Post update

    Malvind Benning (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavin Massey.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavin Massey (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Butterworth.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Port Vale 1, Derby County 0. Funso Ojo (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Bird (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Smith with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Dennis Politic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jack Stevens.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale).

  20. Post update

    Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

