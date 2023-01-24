Port Vale v Derby County

Attempt missed. Nathan Smith (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Line-ups
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Stevens
- 2Cass
- 6Smith
- 3Jones
- 7Worrall
- 8Garrity
- 14Ojo
- 11Benning
- 33PoliticBooked at 2minsSubstituted forOdubekoat 63'minutes
- 26Butterworth
- 19Massey
Substitutes
- 1Stone
- 5Donnelly
- 13Proctor
- 15Forrester
- 17Holden
- 21Odubeko
- 23Pett
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 12Smith
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 15Roberts
- 4Hourihane
- 8Bird
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 38Knight
- 7Barkhuizen
- 10McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 9Collins
- 16Thompson
- 18Dobbin
- 19Stearman
- 21Loach
- 22Springett
- 34Rooney
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 10,307
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Ademipo Odubeko replaces Dennis Politic.
Post update
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Max Bird.
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dennis Politic (Port Vale).
Post update
Malvind Benning (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavin Massey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gavin Massey (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Butterworth.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 1, Derby County 0. Funso Ojo (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Max Bird (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Smith with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Dennis Politic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jack Stevens.
Post update
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale).
Post update
Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.