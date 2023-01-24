Ipswich Town v Morecambe

Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Donald Love with a cross.
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Walton
- 34Clarke
- 2Keogh
- 4Edmundson
- 7BurnsSubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
- 8Evans
- 5Morsy
- 3Davis
- 10Chaplin
- 9Ladapo
- 33Broadhead
Substitutes
- 11Harness
- 19Jackson
- 27Hirst
- 29Edwards
- 30Humphreys
- 31Hladky
- 44Donacien
Morecambe
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Ripley
- 5Rawson
- 16BedeauBooked at 49mins
- 6DelaneySubstituted forSimeuat 45'minutes
- 21CooneySubstituted forLoveat 45'minutes
- 20Shaw
- 4Gibson
- 25MayorSubstituted forMellonat 45'minutes
- 17WattsSubstituted forCrowleyat 45'minutes
- 9Stockton
- 15Weir
Substitutes
- 2Love
- 8Crowley
- 10Hunter
- 11Mellon
- 12Smith
- 14Gnahoua
- 29Simeu
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Lee Evans (Ipswich Town).
Jensen Weir (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).
Jensen Weir (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).
Jensen Weir (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Chaplin.
Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Crowley (Morecambe).
Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Crowley (Morecambe).
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).
Post update
Liam Gibson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kayden Jackson replaces Wes Burns.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ipswich Town 4, Morecambe 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Daniel Crowley replaces Caleb Watts.
