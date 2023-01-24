Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town4MorecambeMorecambe0

Ipswich Town v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walton
  • 34Clarke
  • 2Keogh
  • 4Edmundson
  • 7BurnsSubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
  • 8Evans
  • 5Morsy
  • 3Davis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 9Ladapo
  • 33Broadhead

Substitutes

  • 11Harness
  • 19Jackson
  • 27Hirst
  • 29Edwards
  • 30Humphreys
  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien

Morecambe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Ripley
  • 5Rawson
  • 16BedeauBooked at 49mins
  • 6DelaneySubstituted forSimeuat 45'minutes
  • 21CooneySubstituted forLoveat 45'minutes
  • 20Shaw
  • 4Gibson
  • 25MayorSubstituted forMellonat 45'minutes
  • 17WattsSubstituted forCrowleyat 45'minutes
  • 9Stockton
  • 15Weir

Substitutes

  • 2Love
  • 8Crowley
  • 10Hunter
  • 11Mellon
  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 29Simeu
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Donald Love with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lee Evans (Ipswich Town).

  3. Post update

    Jensen Weir (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

  5. Post update

    Jensen Weir (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).

  7. Post update

    Jensen Weir (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Chaplin.

  9. Post update

    Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Crowley (Morecambe).

  11. Post update

    Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Crowley (Morecambe).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).

  14. Post update

    Liam Gibson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kayden Jackson replaces Wes Burns.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Ipswich Town 4, Morecambe 0.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Daniel Crowley replaces Caleb Watts.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27138638211747
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Port Vale26115102834-638
10Portsmouth2591063230237
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Shrewsbury27106113230236
13Oxford Utd2798103331235
14Exeter2798103939035
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102929029
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2775152537-1226
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC