Accrington Stanley v Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Savin
- 50Fernandes
- 12Nottingham
- 15SangareBooked at 51mins
- 2Clark
- 11McConvilleBooked at 38mins
- 8Leigh
- 22MartinBooked at 42mins
- 14Longelo
- 19Adedoyin
- 20Pressley
Substitutes
- 7Whalley
- 9Lowe
- 17Nolan
- 18Butler-Oyedeji
- 25Quirk
- 30Isherwood
- 43Pickles
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Burton
- 5Wilson
- 2BoltonSubstituted forScarrat 29'minutes
- 3Gillesphey
- 24EarleySubstituted forWrightat 64'minutes
- 4HoughtonSubstituted forMateteat 64'minutes
- 7Butcher
- 17Mumba
- 18Azaz
- 10Mayor
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 6Scarr
- 11Ennis
- 15Grant
- 26Wright
- 28Matete
- 29Wright
- 32Parkes
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 2,489
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Attempt saved. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Hardie with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dan Martin (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Hardie.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mohammed Sangare (Accrington Stanley) for a bad foul.
Post update
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Sangare (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Offside, Accrington Stanley. Baba Fernandes tries a through ball, but Korede Adedoyin is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Macaulay Gillesphey tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Mayor with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Danny Mayor tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.
Post update
Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report will appear here.