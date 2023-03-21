Close menu
League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley0PlymouthPlymouth Argyle1

Accrington Stanley v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Savin
  • 50Fernandes
  • 12Nottingham
  • 15SangareBooked at 51mins
  • 2Clark
  • 11McConvilleBooked at 38mins
  • 8Leigh
  • 22MartinBooked at 42mins
  • 14Longelo
  • 19Adedoyin
  • 20Pressley

Substitutes

  • 7Whalley
  • 9Lowe
  • 17Nolan
  • 18Butler-Oyedeji
  • 25Quirk
  • 30Isherwood
  • 43Pickles

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Burton
  • 5Wilson
  • 2BoltonSubstituted forScarrat 29'minutes
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 24EarleySubstituted forWrightat 64'minutes
  • 4HoughtonSubstituted forMateteat 64'minutes
  • 7Butcher
  • 17Mumba
  • 18Azaz
  • 10Mayor
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 6Scarr
  • 11Ennis
  • 15Grant
  • 26Wright
  • 28Matete
  • 29Wright
  • 32Parkes
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
2,489

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).

  2. Post update

    Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Hardie with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle).

  7. Post update

    Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dan Martin (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Hardie.

  11. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Mohammed Sangare (Accrington Stanley) for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Sangare (Accrington Stanley).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Baba Fernandes tries a through ball, but Korede Adedoyin is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Macaulay Gillesphey tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Mayor with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Danny Mayor tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248666412580
2Sheff Wed36239463253878
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley36226858302872
5Derby371810959372264
6Bolton3818101052312164
7Peterborough371931563471660
8Wycombe371861350351560
9Portsmouth371512105142957
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Charlton371212135249348
12Fleetwood371113133938146
13Exeter361210144848046
14Lincoln City3691893338-545
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale37128173853-1544
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
20MK Dons37106213354-2136
21Accrington37811183057-2735
22Morecambe38713183762-2534
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3758242871-4323
View full League One table

