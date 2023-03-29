Cheltenham Town v Sheffield Wednesday

CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|38
|24
|8
|6
|67
|41
|26
|80
|2
|Sheff Wed
|37
|23
|9
|5
|64
|28
|36
|78
|3
|Ipswich
|37
|21
|12
|4
|72
|31
|41
|75
|4
|Barnsley
|37
|22
|6
|9
|61
|34
|27
|72
|5
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|31
|21
|64
|6
|Derby
|38
|18
|10
|10
|59
|39
|20
|64
|7
|Peterborough
|38
|20
|3
|15
|65
|47
|18
|63
|8
|Wycombe
|38
|18
|7
|13
|51
|36
|15
|61
|9
|Portsmouth
|38
|15
|13
|10
|53
|44
|9
|58
|10
|Shrewsbury
|37
|16
|7
|14
|47
|41
|6
|55
|11
|Exeter
|38
|14
|10
|14
|56
|49
|7
|52
|12
|Charlton
|38
|12
|13
|13
|53
|50
|3
|49
|13
|Fleetwood
|38
|12
|13
|13
|41
|39
|2
|49
|14
|Lincoln City
|37
|9
|18
|10
|34
|40
|-6
|45
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|12
|9
|16
|50
|60
|-10
|45
|16
|Port Vale
|38
|12
|9
|17
|40
|55
|-15
|45
|17
|Cheltenham
|37
|12
|7
|18
|32
|47
|-15
|43
|18
|Burton
|36
|11
|8
|17
|47
|70
|-23
|41
|19
|MK Dons
|38
|11
|6
|21
|34
|54
|-20
|39
|20
|Oxford Utd
|37
|9
|10
|18
|39
|49
|-10
|37
|21
|Accrington
|38
|8
|11
|19
|30
|63
|-33
|35
|22
|Morecambe
|39
|7
|13
|19
|37
|63
|-26
|34
|23
|Cambridge
|37
|8
|6
|23
|28
|59
|-31
|30
|24
|Forest Green
|38
|6
|8
|24
|29
|71
|-42
|26
