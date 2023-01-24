Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lynch
- 28Johnston
- 22NsialaBooked at 47mins
- 4Sarpong-WireduBooked at 63mins
- 32Earl
- 8Vela
- 10Robertson
- 16WarringtonSubstituted forDolanat 62'minutes
- 20OmochereSubstituted forHayesat 45'minutes
- 9MuskweSubstituted forGarnerat 62'minutes
- 23PattersonSubstituted forAndrewat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Andrew
- 11Lane
- 17Dolan
- 18Holgate
- 19Garner
- 21Hayes
- 50McMullan
Portsmouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Macey
- 2Swanson
- 20Raggett
- 34Towler
- 6Ogilvie
- 8Tunnicliffe
- 7Pack
- 16MorrellBooked at 63mins
- 15Dale
- 9BishopBooked at 57mins
- 11Curtis
Substitutes
- 3Hume
- 10Pigott
- 13Freeman
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 19Scarlett
- 21Oluwayemi
- 23Thompson
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Gerard Garner (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Joe Morrell (Portsmouth).
Post update
Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Danny Andrew replaces Phoenix Patterson.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Callum Dolan replaces Lewis Warrington.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Gerard Garner replaces Admiral Muskwe.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Warrington following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).
Post update
Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jay Lynch (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.
Post update
Owen Dale (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Ryley Towler (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town).
Match report to follow.
Now which which south coast clubs’ supporters have I upset recently ?
I can’t think…….🤔🤔😂😂😂😂
Scumers visiting 🤭
Keep it tight for first 10 and then get the 2nd.
Game over then I reckon
Dunno what the difference is - maybe a bit of confidence and self belief ?
Nice to be upbeat about PFC after the last 3 months 😁👍👍
P-U-P
Have you heard of the Northbank Highbury?
Shanks said “No I don’t think so,
But I’ve heard of the mighty Pompey.”
With respect, Fleetwood look there for the taking,
Need to take our chances
Though, being ruthless, has not been Pompey’s forte of late.