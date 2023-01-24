Close menu
League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town0PortsmouthPortsmouth1

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lynch
  • 28Johnston
  • 22NsialaBooked at 47mins
  • 4Sarpong-WireduBooked at 63mins
  • 32Earl
  • 8Vela
  • 10Robertson
  • 16WarringtonSubstituted forDolanat 62'minutes
  • 20OmochereSubstituted forHayesat 45'minutes
  • 9MuskweSubstituted forGarnerat 62'minutes
  • 23PattersonSubstituted forAndrewat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Andrew
  • 11Lane
  • 17Dolan
  • 18Holgate
  • 19Garner
  • 21Hayes
  • 50McMullan

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Macey
  • 2Swanson
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 7Pack
  • 16MorrellBooked at 63mins
  • 15Dale
  • 9BishopBooked at 57mins
  • 11Curtis

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 10Pigott
  • 13Freeman
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 19Scarlett
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 23Thompson
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).

  2. Post update

    Gerard Garner (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joe Morrell (Portsmouth).

  6. Post update

    Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Danny Andrew replaces Phoenix Patterson.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Callum Dolan replaces Lewis Warrington.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Gerard Garner replaces Admiral Muskwe.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Warrington following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).

  12. Post update

    Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Booking

    Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Jay Lynch (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.

  17. Post update

    Owen Dale (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Fleetwood Town).

  19. Post update

    Ryley Towler (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town).

Match report to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by 35m4r2n4, today at 21:06

    2 removed replies to my post ?
    Now which which south coast clubs’ supporters have I upset recently ?
    I can’t think…….🤔🤔😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by wooshout, today at 20:58

    P-U-P

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 20:42

    Down votes 🤔
    Scumers visiting 🤭

    • Reply posted by 35m4r2n4, today at 20:49

      35m4r2n4 replied:
      They’ve typed in on the wrong match
      A common problem with only 9 webbed digits !😂

  • Comment posted by 35m4r2n4, today at 20:41

    Good half
    Keep it tight for first 10 and then get the 2nd.
    Game over then I reckon
    Dunno what the difference is - maybe a bit of confidence and self belief ?
    Nice to be upbeat about PFC after the last 3 months 😁👍👍

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 20:39

    Great strong start - keep going
    P-U-P

  • Comment posted by Jmsrch, today at 20:33

    7 days is a long time in football PUP

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 20:30

    Bertie Mee said to Bill Shankly,
    Have you heard of the Northbank Highbury?
    Shanks said “No I don’t think so,
    But I’ve heard of the mighty Pompey.”

  • Comment posted by 35m4r2n4, today at 20:27

    Nice to see the positive approach so far
    With respect, Fleetwood look there for the taking,
    Need to take our chances
    Though, being ruthless, has not been Pompey’s forte of late.

  • Comment posted by chrisstrickett, today at 20:27

    Work work work and more work got the ball keep the ball pup

  • Comment posted by Mark Collins , today at 20:26

    Sorry 6 pts

  • Comment posted by Mark Collins , today at 20:26

    1 goal and we're 9th, 4 points from the playoffs PUP

  • Comment posted by The Dico, today at 20:17

    play up pompey pompey play up

  • Comment posted by Mark Collins , today at 20:11

    Good to see Curtis starting.

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 20:16

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Yes, did well when he came on against Exeter, looks interested again

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27138638211747
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Port Vale26115102834-638
10Portsmouth2591063230237
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Shrewsbury27106113230236
13Oxford Utd2798103331235
14Exeter2798103939035
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102929029
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2775152537-1226
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

Top Stories

