League One
ExeterExeter City0BarnsleyBarnsley0

Exeter City v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 14Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 16Kite
  • 29McDonald
  • 8Collins
  • 7Mitchell
  • 9Stansfield
  • 23Scott

Substitutes

  • 3Sparkes
  • 6Harper
  • 10Nombe
  • 11White
  • 21Coley
  • 22Lee
  • 27Grounds

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Isted
  • 12Thomas
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 2Williams
  • 30Phillips
  • 48Connell
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 10Benson
  • 16Thomas
  • 24Cundy
  • 26Larkeche
  • 31Tedic
  • 40Collins
  • 47Watters
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kite (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Archie Collins with a headed pass.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kitching (Barnsley).

  6. Post update

    Will Aimson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Herbie Kane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Norwood (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248667412680
2Sheff Wed37239564283678
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley37227860312973
5Bolton3818101052312164
6Derby3818101059392064
7Peterborough382031565471863
8Wycombe381871351361561
9Portsmouth381513105344958
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Exeter381311145348550
12Charlton381213135350349
13Fleetwood381213134139249
14Lincoln City37918103440-645
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale38129174055-1545
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19MK Dons38116213454-2039
20Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
21Accrington38811193063-3335
22Morecambe39713193763-2634
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3868242971-4226
