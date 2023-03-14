Burton Albion 2-5 Peterborough United

Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Peterborough United 5.
League One's leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a brace as Peterborough claimed a 5-2 win in a frenetic game at Burton.
Albion could have easily scored three times before Peterborough scored from their first attack of the game in the 12th minute, Ephron Mason-Clark scampering down the left to set up Clarke-Harris for his 20th league goal of the season with a close-range header.
Mason-Clark added a second seven minutes later, tapping home when Tom Hamer blocked Joe Ward's cross for the striker to finish.
Joe Powell looked to have got Albion back in the game with a stunning 25-yard drive, but Peterborough regained their two-goal lead when Harrison Burrows tucked the ball home after goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray saved Ward's effort.
Clarke-Harris looked to have put the game beyond Albion early in the second half with his second of the game, coolly finishing Nathanael Ogbeta's low cross, but substitute Jonny Smith reduced the deficit again four minutes later.
Ward slotted in a fifth after 65 minutes off the inside of a post, and the only surprise was that there were no more goals in the remaining 25 minutes.
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 34MacGillivray
- 2BrayfordSubstituted forShaughnessyat 75'minutes
- 5HughesBooked at 67mins
- 12Moon
- 37Hamer
- 25GilliganSubstituted forKirkat 45'minutes
- 7Powell
- 44AshworthSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 8Taylor
- 17Helm
- 18AhadmeSubstituted forWalkerat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Garratt
- 10Kirk
- 11Smith
- 14Walker
- 16Shaughnessy
- 21Carayol
- 38Mancienne
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Norris
- 12Thompson
- 6Kent
- 4Edwards
- 15Ogbeta
- 18NorburnSubstituted forFuchsat 69'minutes
- 8Taylor
- 23WardSubstituted forPokuat 78'minutes
- 16BurrowsSubstituted forThompsonat 84'minutes
- 10Mason-Clark
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 5Knight
- 7Fuchs
- 11Poku
- 24Thompson
- 26Randall
- 28Blackmore
- 39Tshimanga
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 2,383
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Peterborough United 5.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United).
Post update
Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Ben Thompson replaces Harrison Burrows.
Post update
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Walker (Burton Albion).
Post update
Foul by Kwame Poku (Peterborough United).
Post update
Mark Helm (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Kwame Poku replaces Joe Ward.
Post update
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).
Post update
Mark Helm (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Conor Shaughnessy replaces John Brayford.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).
