League One
BurtonBurton Albion2PeterboroughPeterborough United5

Burton Albion 2-5 Peterborough United

League One

League One's leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a brace as Peterborough claimed a 5-2 win in a frenetic game at Burton.

Albion could have easily scored three times before Peterborough scored from their first attack of the game in the 12th minute, Ephron Mason-Clark scampering down the left to set up Clarke-Harris for his 20th league goal of the season with a close-range header.

Mason-Clark added a second seven minutes later, tapping home when Tom Hamer blocked Joe Ward's cross for the striker to finish.

Joe Powell looked to have got Albion back in the game with a stunning 25-yard drive, but Peterborough regained their two-goal lead when Harrison Burrows tucked the ball home after goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray saved Ward's effort.

Clarke-Harris looked to have put the game beyond Albion early in the second half with his second of the game, coolly finishing Nathanael Ogbeta's low cross, but substitute Jonny Smith reduced the deficit again four minutes later.

Ward slotted in a fifth after 65 minutes off the inside of a post, and the only surprise was that there were no more goals in the remaining 25 minutes.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 34MacGillivray
  • 2BrayfordSubstituted forShaughnessyat 75'minutes
  • 5HughesBooked at 67mins
  • 12Moon
  • 37Hamer
  • 25GilliganSubstituted forKirkat 45'minutes
  • 7Powell
  • 44AshworthSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 8Taylor
  • 17Helm
  • 18AhadmeSubstituted forWalkerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Garratt
  • 10Kirk
  • 11Smith
  • 14Walker
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 21Carayol
  • 38Mancienne

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 12Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 18NorburnSubstituted forFuchsat 69'minutes
  • 8Taylor
  • 23WardSubstituted forPokuat 78'minutes
  • 16BurrowsSubstituted forThompsonat 84'minutes
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Knight
  • 7Fuchs
  • 11Poku
  • 24Thompson
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore
  • 39Tshimanga
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
2,383

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home11
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Peterborough United 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Peterborough United 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United).

  5. Post update

    Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Ben Thompson replaces Harrison Burrows.

  10. Post update

    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Walker (Burton Albion).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kwame Poku (Peterborough United).

  13. Post update

    Mark Helm (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Kwame Poku replaces Joe Ward.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

  16. Post update

    Mark Helm (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Conor Shaughnessy replaces John Brayford.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 00:23

    At least Burton Albion are away from the relegation zone but still got beaten by "Darren Ferguson's Posh".

  • Comment posted by 007PUFC, at 22:27 14 Mar

    You couldn't make our form up. Wish we played like this every week, players clearly capable of doing so. It's been a frustrating season to say at the least.

  • Comment posted by gerrard4ever, at 22:21 14 Mar

    Mason Clark looks like yet another great signing from National league side Barnet, that's three of there players started tonight Edwards, Taylor and now Mason Clark.

  • Comment posted by AslackbyPosh, at 22:14 14 Mar

    When you get two sides one on the edge of relegation ,and one still within a shout of the play offs . This can be the end result The Posh on the whole this season have been average with the odd flashes of some great displays . At times like the Saturday just gone we looked more like a side sitting in 23rd place in the league against Plymouth a couple of weeks ago we looked like at the top.

    • Reply posted by pmilly1975, at 23:08 14 Mar

      pmilly1975 replied:
      I've said it before and I'll say it again. Based on our consistency we don't deserve to be in the play offs. Good win tonight.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed34238361223977
2Plymouth36228663412274
3Ipswich362012470313972
4Barnsley34206855292666
5Derby361810859352464
6Bolton371891051302163
7Wycombe361861250341660
8Peterborough361831560471357
9Shrewsbury36167134739855
10Portsmouth361412104942754
11Exeter351210134745246
12Charlton361112135048245
13Lincoln City3591883335-245
14Bristol Rovers36129155058-845
15Port Vale36128163650-1444
16Fleetwood361013133738-143
17Cheltenham36117182946-1740
18Burton35108174468-2438
19Oxford Utd3699183848-1036
20Accrington35811163055-2535
21MK Dons3696213254-2233
22Morecambe37712183661-2533
23Cambridge3686222757-3030
24Forest Green3658232869-4123
View full League One table

