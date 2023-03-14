Burton Albion 2-5 Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

League One's leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a brace as Peterborough claimed a 5-2 win in a frenetic game at Burton.

Albion could have easily scored three times before Peterborough scored from their first attack of the game in the 12th minute, Ephron Mason-Clark scampering down the left to set up Clarke-Harris for his 20th league goal of the season with a close-range header.

Mason-Clark added a second seven minutes later, tapping home when Tom Hamer blocked Joe Ward's cross for the striker to finish.

Joe Powell looked to have got Albion back in the game with a stunning 25-yard drive, but Peterborough regained their two-goal lead when Harrison Burrows tucked the ball home after goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray saved Ward's effort.

Clarke-Harris looked to have put the game beyond Albion early in the second half with his second of the game, coolly finishing Nathanael Ogbeta's low cross, but substitute Jonny Smith reduced the deficit again four minutes later.

Ward slotted in a fifth after 65 minutes off the inside of a post, and the only surprise was that there were no more goals in the remaining 25 minutes.

