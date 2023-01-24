Wycombe Wanderers v Oxford United

Attempt missed. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1StryjekBooked at 56mins
- 26McCarthy
- 2Grimmer
- 6Tafazolli
- 23Obita
- 18Hanlan
- 7Wheeler
- 28Scowen
- 11Mehmeti
- 10Wing
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 3Jacobson
- 8Thompson
- 12McCleary
- 13Dickinson
- 19Wakely
- 22Freeman
- 29De Barr
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Eastwood
- 33AndersonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forFlemingat 45'minutes
- 5Moore
- 2Long
- 16Brown
- 14Bate
- 18McGuaneSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes
- 8Brannagan
- 7Bodin
- 22Joseph
- 30WildschutSubstituted forO'Donkorat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fleming
- 4Findlay
- 9Taylor
- 21McGinty
- 27Goodrham
- 28Negru
- 39O'Donkor
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 5,935
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Foul by Sam Long (Oxford United).
Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Wing.
Foul by Lewis Bate (Oxford United).
Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Oxford United. Gatlin O'Donkor replaces Yanic-Sonny Wildschut.
Substitution, Oxford United. Matty Taylor replaces Marcus McGuane.
Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Joseph (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Fleming.
Attempt missed. Jordan Obita (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Tafazolli following a corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Elliott Moore.
Max Stryjek (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus McGuane.
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Obita.
Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Max Stryjek tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Joseph.
Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Jordan Obita tries a through ball, but Anis Mehmeti is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Jordan Obita tries a through ball, but Josh Scowen is caught offside.
