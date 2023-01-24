Close menu
League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers2Oxford UtdOxford United0

Wycombe Wanderers v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1StryjekBooked at 56mins
  • 26McCarthy
  • 2Grimmer
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 23Obita
  • 18Hanlan
  • 7Wheeler
  • 28Scowen
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 10Wing
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 3Jacobson
  • 8Thompson
  • 12McCleary
  • 13Dickinson
  • 19Wakely
  • 22Freeman
  • 29De Barr

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Eastwood
  • 33AndersonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forFlemingat 45'minutes
  • 5Moore
  • 2Long
  • 16Brown
  • 14Bate
  • 18McGuaneSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes
  • 8Brannagan
  • 7Bodin
  • 22Joseph
  • 30WildschutSubstituted forO'Donkorat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fleming
  • 4Findlay
  • 9Taylor
  • 21McGinty
  • 27Goodrham
  • 28Negru
  • 39O'Donkor
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
5,935

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sam Long (Oxford United).

  3. Post update

    Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Bate (Oxford United).

  6. Post update

    Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford United. Gatlin O'Donkor replaces Yanic-Sonny Wildschut.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford United. Matty Taylor replaces Marcus McGuane.

  9. Post update

    Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Joseph (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Fleming.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Obita (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Tafazolli following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Elliott Moore.

  13. Booking

    Max Stryjek (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus McGuane.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Obita.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Max Stryjek tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Joseph.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Jordan Obita tries a through ball, but Anis Mehmeti is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Jordan Obita tries a through ball, but Josh Scowen is caught offside.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27138638211747
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Port Vale26115102834-638
10Portsmouth2591063230237
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Shrewsbury27106113230236
13Oxford Utd2798103331235
14Exeter2798103939035
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102929029
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2775152537-1226
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

