Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager has no plans to quit 'unless someone tells me'

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments45

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in October 2015

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will not leave the club unless he is forced to, and hinted at changes at Anfield during the summer.

The German's comments come amid a run of poor form for the Reds, who are ninth in the Premier League and 10 points off a top-four spot.

"Either the manager's position changes or a lot of other things change," said Klopp.

"So, as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go."

He added: "So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now.

"I have space and time to think about it. We have to play better football now."

Klopp reiterated it is unlikely any more signings will follow Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo in January, while midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be out of contract in the summer along with forward Roberto Firmino.

I'm not too loyal - Klopp

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Brighton on Saturday after what Klopp described as a "really bad" performance, and he said his team had to get "back to basics" to improve their form.

They face Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday, which is live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT, and prior to the game Klopp also denied he had been too loyal to some of his players.

"Yes, of course I have heard it. I heard that before and I am not," said Klopp.

"I am loyal. I think everybody should be loyal, but I am not too loyal."

He added: "The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good things in the past and then in your mind [you think] maybe that's it for him.

"If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace [him] that makes sense.

"If you cannot bring anybody in you cannot bring anybody out. That is the situation."

Liverpool's struggles have seen them concede the first goal 21 times in their past 35 matches, and they have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since October.

However, Klopp does not think some of his players have stopped listening to him.

"I was not that often in a similar situation, but I know exactly how it works when things don't go well," he said.

"There is a list of things you go through and one of the things is the players aren't listening to the coach any more.

"In Germany we say the manager doesn't reach the team any more. So I understand it looks like this sometimes but it is just not the case. You can take that off the list.

"Everyone feels responsible. There is nobody sitting there thinking, 'I was OK but he wasn't'. It wasn't there, I don't see it, I don't hear it, it's not there.

"If it was here then the player would have a real problem. That is the moment the problems really start."

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by gougeaway84, today at 00:11

    All teams go through bad spells, they'll bounce back. This was the same team 2 games away from a quadruple last season, a bit of perspective needed.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 00:09

    Be careful what you wish for. Get rid and it's got post Ferguson Utd written all over it.

  • Comment posted by Honking_Farmer, today at 00:08

    As much as I'm not a fan of the club I do like Klopp, can't seriously be thinking of getting in another Spanish waiter to replace him 🚮

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 00:08

    Our midfield needs to be heading out the door, not the manager

  • Comment posted by I_Fear_4_England, today at 00:07

    Why would he leave? Whoever the owner is come the summer should be backing Klopp to the hilt and assisting in a much needed rebuild. With the money Chelsea, Utd, City and Newcastle are likely to drop in the summer, teams like Liverpool and Spurs will be in danger of getting left behind.

  • Comment posted by the new pep, today at 00:07

    YOu've reached the end of road kloppy. Just go.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:06

    Klopp is not going anywhere anytime soon. He just needs to take a step back and analysis what went wrong this season and then sit down and tell FSG what he needs to ratify this over the summer to be able to challenge once again next season. Then it will be up to FSG to buy the groceries that Klopp needs.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:06

    Needs to be more sterner, harder.
    Create new teams. Out with the old in with the new..
    That's if he wants to create a legacy at Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 00:06

    And I, as a Liverpool fan, believe him. Klopp does what he says and is not the sort of person who will say one thing and do another when it comes to his management career.
    This is obviously a bad season for him, but expect him to bounce back next season after fresh reinforcements over the summer.
    Hopefully, next season will be the start of the next Klopp seven year cycle.

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 00:08

      2miners replied:
      Noshitdude!

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 00:06

    IN JURGEN WE TRUST.. YNWA 🤩

  • Comment posted by Over there, today at 00:06

    His position might be more understandable if he hadn't just bought yet another excess striker. It's blindingly obvious the midfield needs strengthening, not the attack.

  • Comment posted by Poppins TV, today at 00:04

    we love you Jurgen, many other clubs fans also admire you for your energy, passion, man management skills and knowledge
    YNWA

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 00:06

      2miners replied:
      Not according to the comments I’ve read so far

  • Comment posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 00:04

    Stay!🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 00:04

    A new centre back, a right back to challenge TAA who is massively overrated and very hit and miss most matches, and a whole new midfield required, 3 midfielders minimum. Then maybe we'll be able to challenge again. Will have to be an expensive summer for us, let's hope we get new owners that can buy what we need.

  • Comment posted by Bjorks Chauffeur, today at 00:04

    Modern football has no patience

  • Comment posted by 2miners, today at 00:03

    It’s funny the 2 best teams by a country mile last season both struggling- I think normal service will resume come August of this year
    It’s apparent that it’s not easy maintaining top level status for long periods of time

    • Reply posted by Southernblue, today at 00:09

      Southernblue replied:
      Although I'm not sure being second in the league can be classed as struggling....

  • Comment posted by The Right Opinion, today at 00:03

    Please stay. Comedy gold!

  • Comment posted by georgewhit, today at 00:03

    Ifthis bloke does not get more time, and backing from the board, then there is no hope for football in this country.
    He has earned the right to see this through, and must be given that chance.
    I am NOT a LFC supporter, just a proper, old fashioned football fan.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 00:10

      eric replied:
      Taxi for klopp

  • Comment posted by Modus, today at 00:03

    Klopp has done enough in recent years to prove that he's a world class manager. This is just a blip. He'll bounce back for sure. COYG

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 00:05

      2miners replied:
      So if he doesn’t make top 4 like Brendan he should be fired -correct ?

  • Comment posted by trigg, today at 00:02

    If rumours are to be believed and Qatar billionaire owners are interested, well Klopp with a budget to rival city or Newcastle would be a welcome boost of moral😀

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 00:05

      Graham replied:
      Most real fans don't want bloodstained money.

