Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Logan Chalmers has played in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United and Inverness CaledonianThistle

Tranmere Rovers have signed Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first part of the season on loan to Scottish Championship side Ayr United where he scored two goals in 12 games.

Chalmers has scored 10 goals in 73 matches in his career so far, including three in 40 for the Scottish Premiership Tangerines.

"He's a really talented lad," boss Micky Mellon told the club website. external-link

"[He] plays in the wide areas which we have been crying out for to help the squad and give us options out wide."

The Dundee-born forward has also spent time at Inverness Caledonian Thistle last season, and a short stint at Arbroath earlier in his career.

Chalmers arrives at Tranmere with the club 15th in League Two.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.