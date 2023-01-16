Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Joseph Hungbo scored six goals last season at Scottish Premiership side Ross County

Watford have loaned winger Joseph Hungbo to Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the Championship season.

The 23-year-old has played nine games for the Hornets this term, but has not been a regular since Slaven Bilic was appointed head coach in September.

Hungbo joined Watford from Crystal Palace in July 2019 and enjoyed a spell at Ross County last season where he scored six goals in 33 matches.

"Joseph really fits in our team," boss Mark Fotheringham said. external-link

"With how we're looking to play at present, complementing the attacking options we already have available to us out wide and through the middle, whilst introducing something new into the mix."

