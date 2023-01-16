Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Tolaji Bola only played twice for Rotherham this season because of injury

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season.

Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems.

The 24-year-old, who started his career at Arsenal without making a first-team appearance, joined the Millers on a permanent basis in August 2021.

"I am really happy to be here," Bola told the Bradford website. external-link

"I was really attracted by the history of the club, the fanbase and, of course, the manager [Mark Hughes]. All those things made it an easy decision to join."

He has loan experience at Rochdale back in the 2020-21 season, when he made 12 appearances in league and cup for the then third-tier club.

