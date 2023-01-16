Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Kieran Phillips had already matched his goal tally for all of last season with seven for Morecambe

Striker Kieran Phillips has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town after a long-term injury ended a loan spell at League One side Morecambe.

The 22-year-old forward joined the Shrimps in August last year and went on to score seven goals in 26 games across all competitions.

He scored on his final outing against Cheltenham but the injury has since ruled him out of action.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here," Phillips posted on social media. external-link

"I'm absolutely gutted to be leaving. Time to focus on my recovery now."

Morecambe's statement said: "Everyone at the club thanks Kieran for his efforts and wishes him all the very best in his recovery."