Jhon Duran was a regular starter for Chicago Fire in the second half of the 2022 MLS season

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal.

Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago.

Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a potential £3.3m in add-ons.

The transfer is subject to Duran passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.

He will compete with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings at Unai Emery's side, with the pair scoring four and seven goals respectively this season.

Villa are 11th in the Premier League.