Mark Robins' Coventry have not won in their past four league games

Coventry City manager Mark Robins says there is no panic at the club despite a run of just one victory in eight matches in all competitions.

Robins identified a lack of strength in depth and the club's injury list as the main challenges he faces at Coventry.

"We're not panicking - I need to get some new people in," he told BBC CWR. "We have also to get some people back from the treatment table."

Coventry had new majority owner Doug King ratified by the EFL last week.

"We're not awash with money," added Robins, whose team have not won in four league games and lost in the FA Cup to National League side Wrexham.

"Anyone that thinks that this is what new ownership brings - it's a better situation than we've been in but we have to make sure we don't make any silly errors.

"We've just got to make sure that we've got some numbers coming in - we've still got a few weeks left to do a little bit of business.

"We're a good team, we're just lacking a little bit - it's exciting because it's going to be different but we need to make sure that we build everything with plenty of thought."