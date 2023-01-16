Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne's Lee Bonis and Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew contest possession

County Antrim Shield final - Larne v Linfield Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 17 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Linfield manager David Healy says a win in Tuesday's County Antrim Shield final can act as a "catapult" for further successes in the rest of the season.

The Blues will attempt to stop Larne from completing a hat-trick of victories in the competition.

The east Antrim club defeated Linfield 1-0 in last year's decider.

"It's maybe an opportunity for us to right the wrongs of last season and to pick up the first piece of silverware," said Healy.

"That can catapult you further for the rest of the season so hopefully that can be the case for us on Tuesday night."

Linfield have collected the Shield a record 43 times but Healy has lost three of the four finals he has been involved in during his tenure with the Premiership champions.

The south Belfast side will also contest the League Cup decider in March, are well in contention to defend their league title and will again face Larne in the last 16 of the Irish Cup on 4 February.

"I've lost too many Shield finals to remember but they have been small margins," added the Linfield boss.

"Larne are in seriously good form and apart from our defeat at Cliftonville, where I thought we did enough to get something out of the game, so are we. We responded in a professional manner [Saturday's 6-1 win over Glenavon].

"We are looking forward to it - a final with two good teams, it should be a good occasion and hopefully we come out on the right side of it."

Larne sit one point behind Cliftonville at the summit of the table as they target a treble of triumphs in the Shield at Seaview.

"Larne want to sit at that top table and every trophy is important for Larne," said the club's manager Tiernan Lynch.

"We have to go and enjoy the occasion with two teams that will want to play."