Will Keane's 96th-minute goal for Wigan proved to be the last significant moment of Mark Hudson's brief Cardiff reign

Club legend Robert Earnshaw says Cardiff City must look to the long term when they appoint their next boss following the sacking of Mark Hudson.

Hudson became the second manager to be fired by Cardiff this season after Saturday's draw with Wigan.

Earnshaw says a short-term fix such as Neil Warnock, 74, is not the answer for the Championship strugglers.

"You have had two managers and it's only January - that is not the way to build a football club," he said.

"Cardiff City need a plan. Any football club, you can't build it in two months. It's impossible.

"Mark Hudson has been there [in permanent charge] since November. He is probably getting to know some players, especially young players.

"He is still getting to know certain people, how they work and how he wants them to play. Now he has gone. It's very, very hard."

Cardiff are three points and one place above the second-tier relegation zone after bottom-club Wigan scored a stoppage-time equaliser in the Welsh capital.

It was the a ninth game without a win in all competitions for the Bluebirds, who sacked Steve Morison when they were just 10 matches into the new season last September.

Hudson was then placed in interim charge before being handed a contract until the end of 2022-23 in November by club owner Vincent Tan.

Ex-Wales international striker Earnshaw, who scored 109 goals during two spells with Cardiff, says his former club must look beyond this season's relegation battle when selecting their new boss.

"You can have somebody that fixes it, stops them from getting relegated, as well as looking at the long term. That's what they need to do," he said.

"The worst thing in the world is Cardiff City get relegated. I think that's why they have made this decision [on Hudson], and also because it's January.

"But really Cardiff City shouldn't be in his position. They shouldn't be fighting relegation in the Championship. That's not good enough.

"They really need to sit down and think about this [appointment] because it could be detrimental to the club."

Warnock, who was Cardiff manager between 2016 and 2019 and led the club to Premier League promotion, is the bookmakers' favourite to take charge despite announcing his retirement last April.

But Earnshaw said: "I don't think it will be Neil Warnock. I think that ship has sailed a little bit.

"I think it will be somebody else. There are a few contenders. There's a few people that obviously could do the job very well."