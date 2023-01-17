Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Hudson's family have posted an emotional video on social media after Cardiff City's former captain was sacked as manager.

Hudson, 40, was dismissed on Saturday after nine winless games, having been in charge for only 118 days.

Two personal videos show the excitement of his sons when he was appointed and the disappointment as he told them of his departure.

"Don't worry, that's football," he told them.

A message posted alongside the family-shot video said: "I've debated over whether to post this video or not, it's personal, it's raw, it's a high and a gutting low.

Hudson, who spent five years as a player with Cardiff from 2009 to 2014 had been on the coaching staff at Huddersfield before returning to Wales as first team coach in November 2021.

In the first section of the video, filmed by wife Marie-Louise, Hudson's sons react excitedly hugging their Dad after being told of his initial role at Cardiff and saying: "I knew you'd get it, you're a legend. I'll tell all my friends."

After ten months as assistant to Steve Morison, Hudson was named as interim boss in September 2022 following the sacking of his predecessor.

He was appointed as their permanent manager in November, but just 61 days later was relieved of his duties with the club 21st in the Championship.

"I'm no longer the manager," Hudson tells his sons in the second part of the video external-link revealing family reaction to his dismissal.

"So we will go out for dinner tonight and then we'll all pack up tomorrow and we'll all go home together."

As he is hugged by the two boys Hudson reassures them, "That's a good thing yeah? Don't worry that's football."