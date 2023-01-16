Last updated on .From the section Derby

Tony Springett last played for Norwich against Sheffield United in October

Derby County have signed winger Tony Springett on loan from Norwich City for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for the Canaries as a substitute in a Premier League game against West Ham in May 2022.

He has played five games so far and is under contract to the Championship club until 2026.

Derby are fourth in League One and next in action at home to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Although born in London, Springett played for the Republic of Ireland at under-18 level.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.