The win at Wycombe was second-placed Wednesday's fourth in a row

Wycombe Wanderers have condemned the actions of a supporter who threw an object at a Sheffield Wednesday player during Saturday's game at Adams Park.

"The club are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the offender, who will be subject to a lengthy stadium ban," said a statement.

Wycombe have also criticised "inappropriate comments and chants from the terrace" during the game.

The Chairboys lost 1-0 to Wednesday and are seventh in League One.