Wycombe condemn fan for object thrown at Sheffield Wednesday player
Last updated on .From the section Wycombe
Wycombe Wanderers have condemned the actions of a supporter who threw an object at a Sheffield Wednesday player during Saturday's game at Adams Park.
"The club are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the offender, who will be subject to a lengthy stadium ban," said a statement.
Wycombe have also criticised "inappropriate comments and chants from the terrace" during the game.
The Chairboys lost 1-0 to Wednesday and are seventh in League One.