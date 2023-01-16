Alexi Pitu, who was linked with a move to Rangers last week, would love to play for the Ibrox club and reunite with former team-mate Ianis Hagi, but the 20-year-old winger says he is concentrating on playing for Farul Constanta, the Romanian club owned by the latter's father, Gheorge. (Daily Record) external-link

PSV Eindhoven have made an enquiry for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, the 24-year-old who is also interesting Rangers. (Football Insider) external-link

Midfielder Malik Tillman says the possibility of his loan move from Bayern Munich to Rangers becoming permanent is between the two clubs. (The Scotsman) external-link

West Ham United are considering replacements for manager David Moyes, with Nuno Espirito Santo and Rafael Benitez among the contenders. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

David Moyes is working on a game-by-game basis but is expected to be in charge of West Ham United's next game against Everton on Saturday. (The Sun) external-link

Elias Melkersen is poised to exit Hibernian for Sparta Rotterdam on an initial loan deal less than 12 months into a four-and-a-half year contract, the 20-year-old forward having fallen down the pecking order at Easter Road after scoring just three times in 29 appearances since his switch from Bodo-Glimt. (VI) external-link

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, who has 18 months left on his current contract, does not want talks about a new deal to be "a distraction" as he looks to continue his fine form since recovering from injury and is leaving the negotiations to his agent. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers is near to completing a transfer to Tranmere Rovers, managed by former Tannadice boss Micky Mellon. (The Sun, print edition)

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has been linked with a move away from Celtic, shared a cryptic social media message after scoring in the Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock, saying on Instagram: "Enjoy every moment like it's your last! (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants at least one more signing in the January transfer window having already signed Alistair Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata this month. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Garang Kuol says events since he signed his first professional contract with Central Coast Mariners in June have been surreal, the 18-year-old Australian forward having become the youngest player to feature in the World Cup knockout stages since Pele in 1958, made his first A-League start in December and completed his transfer to Newcastle United in January before making his Heart of Midlothian debut on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link