Close menu
Premier League
FulhamFulham0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane equals Spurs record in important win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments277

Harry Kane has scored 48 goals in Premier League London derbies, more than any other player
Harry Kane has scored 48 goals in Premier League London derbies, more than any other player

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time joint-top scorer and boosted their Champions League hopes with a goal that defeated Fulham.

The England captain hit a sweet strike into the bottom corner from just outside the box with one of their few chances in the first half.

That was his 266th goal for Spurs, levelling the record Jimmy Greaves set between 1961 and 1970.

Kane could have broken the record in the second half but his close-range header was tipped over well by Bernd Leno.

This was only a second win in six Premier League games for Antonio Conte's side, who are now just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Fulham had plenty of chances to score before Kane's opener with Hugo Lloris keeping out Bobby Decordova-Reid's long-range drive and Harrison Reed's snap-shot.

But this is now a second defeat in a row and a missed chance to go above Spurs into fifth place.

The game had kicked off 18 minutes late following travel problems for fans in the area and then issues with referee Paul Tierney's communication devices.

Big night for Kane and Spurs

It has felt inevitable for a long time that Kane would become Spurs' top scorer if he did not move to another club first.

His 199th Premier League goal for Spurs in exactly 300 games means he has matched that 266-goal Greaves record, which stood for 53 years.

It was an expert Kane strike, taking Son Heung-min's pass with his back to goal, turning a defender and then picking his spot from outside the box.

It was a much-needed goal for his club too.

Spurs had only won once in the Premier League since 12 November, a run that has raised a lot of questions about Conte's future. In nine of their previous 10 league games, they conceded two or more goals. "This is an average like a team that is fighting for the relegation zone," the boss said before this game.

Spurs have started so many games slowly this season, and this match was no exception. They did not get going until the 30th minute and could easily have trailed before Kane's opener.

The second half was better, though, and Kane headed at Leno and then hammered a shot wide late on.

Lloris, who conceded six goals in his past two games - including his own goal against Arsenal - kept a much-needed clean sheet with five saves.

Fulham still flying despite loss

Consecutive defeats for surprise European chasers Fulham have come after they won five in a row. They should not be concerned, though, as those losses were against two of the only six teams in the country above them.

Marco Silva's side were unlucky to lose to Newcastle and were narrowly edged out here by one of the greatest strikers in English football history.

As well as saved first-half chances for Decordova-Reid, Reed and Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic headed on to the roof of the net and Manor Solomon's curling effort was tipped wide by Lloris.

They had a good crack at it in six minutes of injury time but fell just short.

Player of the match

KaneHarry Kane

with an average of 6.60

Fulham

  1. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    6.05

  2. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    5.88

  3. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.79

  4. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    5.61

  5. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    5.51

  6. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.47

  7. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    5.44

  8. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    5.43

  9. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.38

  10. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.31

  11. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    5.22

  12. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    5.00

  13. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    4.25

  14. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    3.83

  15. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    3.00

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.54

  3. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.34

  4. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.06

  5. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.02

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.92

  7. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.85

  8. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.62

  9. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.59

  10. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    5.57

  11. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    5.57

  12. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    5.49

  13. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    5.07

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2TeteSubstituted forSolomonat 80'minutes
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 26João PalhinhaBooked at 17mins
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 65'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forWilsonat 87'minutes
  • 18Pereira
  • 20WillianSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 87'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 3Kurzawa
  • 4Tosin
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Cairney
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Chalobah
  • 21James
  • 30Alves Morais

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17RomeroBooked at 70mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30BentancurBooked at 78mins
  • 14Perisic
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBissoumaat 90+1'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-minBooked at 28minsSubstituted forRicharlisonat 76'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 25Tanganga
  • 34Lenglet
  • 38Bissouma
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
24,190

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury João Palhinha (Fulham).

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

  7. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Yves Bissouma replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manor Solomon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Willian.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

  17. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Kenny Tete.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eric Dier with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

279 comments

  • Comment posted by it aint the heat its the humility, today at 22:20

    The Spurs haters and the jealous trolls will knock Kane and say he scores a load of penalties and that he goes down too easily, and he'll have nowt to show for it if he stays at Tottenham and breathes through his mouth too much, well maybe, but no denying what a tallysman and team player, matching and setting new records along the way. Well done Harry.

    • Reply posted by normaloister, today at 22:29

      normaloister replied:
      *Talisman. Though not a bad goal tally for Kane for sure.

  • Comment posted by Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre, today at 22:30

    Ok. The Spurs supporter says great, three points. The football supporter in me says, compared to the Arsenal v Man Utd game, the was going from the sublime to the ridiculous. However, gunners made 1.0. their trade mark. Spurs need to push on now. Do not compare Jimmy G with Harry. Different eras, different ground conditions, and different laws. Apples + Oranges...both magnificent players.

    • Reply posted by Bob P, today at 22:47

      Bob P replied:
      Exactly, couldn't care les about the record myself, just grateful that we have been blessed with these two great players, and that it prompts the haters to spit their dummies out.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 22:21

    Not pretty at times but a welcome 3 points after a difficult couple of games.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:51

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Well done Spurs you succeeded where Chelsea failed.

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 22:22

    What a way to equal jimmy greaves recod fo spurs excellent goal

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:27

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Take away all the penos. What is left?

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:21

    Jimmy Greaves had a better goals per game ratio so has to still be Spurs’ greatest ever striker but Kane is a very close second

    • Reply posted by lol, today at 22:26

      lol replied:
      Nah Greaves was already a ready made goal scorer when he joined Spurs, Kane as worked his way up from youth. Kanes quality of goals is superior to Greaves also, and he’s scores more for England. Kane the better striker.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 22:27

    Great record by Kane. But greaves did it in less games

    • Reply posted by firemansam, today at 22:31

      firemansam replied:
      And not playing in carpet slippers and a beach ball!!

  • Comment posted by bobby, today at 22:40

    Jimmy Greaves will always be the King of Spurs.🐓

    • Reply posted by gerald niblet, today at 22:42

      gerald niblet replied:
      .... sorry, Alan Gilzean was the king of white hart lane; JG was number one ...

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 22:46

    I am old enough to have seen Greaves and Kane play. Different football, different game, in the 60,s 70,s. However what is the same is they are both great players in their time. Some of the foolish comments on here about Kane only show that those comments are worthless. Why ? because it’s just childish from people that have never seen Jimmy play. Well done Harry a Spurs legend just like Greavesy

    • Reply posted by Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre, today at 22:51

      Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre replied:
      Most sensible comment today mate.

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 22:27

    Well done Harry Kane. Might not be a Greavesie but nobody could be.
    Great striker.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:27

    Well done Harry Kane.
    BBC, why is there no HYS on Darvel’s giant killing victory over Aberdeen tonight? That was epic.

    • Reply posted by firemansam, today at 22:29

      firemansam replied:
      Yes,I have just seen that epic win on ITV News.Amazing!

  • Comment posted by MkOxford1, today at 22:26

    Have a look at the Spurs bench. Five defenders, two defensive midfielders and one attacker. Spurs only major club yet to invest this window. Anyone would think we are top of the league! No wonder Conte upset!!!

    • Reply posted by Chas7, today at 22:28

      Chas7 replied:
      His bench replicates the first 11 then.
      Dull manager.

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 22:31

    Kane is a decent player as his goal scoring record shows,but he ain't no Jimmy Greaves or Geroge Best.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 22:33

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      You are right. Harry is match fit and sober.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 22:41

    What a player Kane is! Please stop comparing him with Greaves though they are both amazing players in the own way it’s like comparing Messi and Pele. Still not that impressed with Spurs performance tbf but it was better than some of the previous ones. Fulham look like as good team I hope they get top ten at very least. They have good fans as well.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 22:24

    Love that fellas.
    Great goal from Harry to match Greaves.

    No second yellow for Palinha!!!! Have a word

    & 6 mins of stoppage time (then he plays 7) should have been 3 mins.

    Anyway 3 points COYS

  • Comment posted by WilliamScottCouper, today at 22:31

    TWO Kane HYSs plus one on Lumpard - but nothing on the most remarkable Scottish Cup upset ever? The BBC shows its true parochial English colours.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 22:33

      Eloy replied:
      Who was winning up north?

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:39

    Credit to Kane but he can`t touch Greavsie same goals but 35 games more and softer football where defenders are not allowed to clatter them and 44 goals from 57 appearances for England say who the best english striker is all these who have 50+ goals have played more than a hundred games

  • Comment posted by The Man from Del Monte, today at 22:32

    Will the FA knock up a one-off medal for Kane in recognition of this?
    Like those Lifetime Achievement things they dish out to actors who have been in a lot of films but never won an award.

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 22:40

      NB22 replied:
      The FA It's the Taking Part that Counts award?
      Has a nice ring to it.

  • Comment posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 22:56

    I can't understand the criticism Kane gets. Top player, top professional, top goal scorer. Stop being jealous about him you idiots

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 22:44

    If Conte gets spurs to fourth this season it'll be a bigger miracle than raising Lazerus..

  • Comment posted by DulwichGooner, today at 22:39

    Congratulations to Harry Kane, ten and a half season wonder 👏

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 23rd January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal19162145162950
2Man City20143353203345
3Newcastle20109133112239
4Man Utd2012353225739
5Tottenham2111374031936
6Brighton1994637271031
7Fulham219483230231
8Brentford207943228430
9Liverpool198563425929
10Chelsea208572221129
11Aston Villa208482327-428
12Crystal Palace206681827-924
13Nottm Forest205691635-1921
14Leicester2053122835-718
15Leeds194692633-718
16West Ham2053121725-818
17Wolves2045111230-1817
18<