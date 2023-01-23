Match ends, Fulham 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time joint-top scorer and boosted their Champions League hopes with a goal that defeated Fulham.
The England captain hit a sweet strike into the bottom corner from just outside the box with one of their few chances in the first half.
That was his 266th goal for Spurs, levelling the record Jimmy Greaves set between 1961 and 1970.
Kane could have broken the record in the second half but his close-range header was tipped over well by Bernd Leno.
This was only a second win in six Premier League games for Antonio Conte's side, who are now just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.
Fulham had plenty of chances to score before Kane's opener with Hugo Lloris keeping out Bobby Decordova-Reid's long-range drive and Harrison Reed's snap-shot.
But this is now a second defeat in a row and a missed chance to go above Spurs into fifth place.
The game had kicked off 18 minutes late following travel problems for fans in the area and then issues with referee Paul Tierney's communication devices.
Big night for Kane and Spurs
It has felt inevitable for a long time that Kane would become Spurs' top scorer if he did not move to another club first.
His 199th Premier League goal for Spurs in exactly 300 games means he has matched that 266-goal Greaves record, which stood for 53 years.
It was an expert Kane strike, taking Son Heung-min's pass with his back to goal, turning a defender and then picking his spot from outside the box.
It was a much-needed goal for his club too.
Spurs had only won once in the Premier League since 12 November, a run that has raised a lot of questions about Conte's future. In nine of their previous 10 league games, they conceded two or more goals. "This is an average like a team that is fighting for the relegation zone," the boss said before this game.
Spurs have started so many games slowly this season, and this match was no exception. They did not get going until the 30th minute and could easily have trailed before Kane's opener.
The second half was better, though, and Kane headed at Leno and then hammered a shot wide late on.
Lloris, who conceded six goals in his past two games - including his own goal against Arsenal - kept a much-needed clean sheet with five saves.
Fulham still flying despite loss
Consecutive defeats for surprise European chasers Fulham have come after they won five in a row. They should not be concerned, though, as those losses were against two of the only six teams in the country above them.
Marco Silva's side were unlucky to lose to Newcastle and were narrowly edged out here by one of the greatest strikers in English football history.
As well as saved first-half chances for Decordova-Reid, Reed and Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic headed on to the roof of the net and Manor Solomon's curling effort was tipped wide by Lloris.
They had a good crack at it in six minutes of injury time but fell just short.
Player of the match
KaneHarry Kane
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2TeteSubstituted forSolomonat 80'minutes
- 31Diop
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 26João PalhinhaBooked at 17mins
- 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 65'minutes
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forWilsonat 87'minutes
- 18Pereira
- 20WillianSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 87'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 3Kurzawa
- 4Tosin
- 8Wilson
- 10Cairney
- 11Solomon
- 12Chalobah
- 21James
- 30Alves Morais
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17RomeroBooked at 70mins
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson Royal
- 5Højbjerg
- 30BentancurBooked at 78mins
- 14Perisic
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBissoumaat 90+1'minutes
- 7Son Heung-minBooked at 28minsSubstituted forRicharlisonat 76'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 9Richarlison
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 25Tanganga
- 34Lenglet
- 38Bissouma
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 24,190
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury João Palhinha (Fulham).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Yves Bissouma replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Antonee Robinson (Fulham).
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Attempt saved. Manor Solomon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Willian.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Kenny Tete.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eric Dier with a headed pass.
