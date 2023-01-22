Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in all four of his Premier League appearances against London sides this season

TEAM NEWS

Neeskens Kebano remains a long-term absentee for Fulham because of a ruptured Achilles but head coach Marco Silva has no other injury problems in his squad.

Full-back Antonee Robinson returns after missing the defeat at Newcastle through suspension.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has reported no new fitness concerns ahead of Sunday's game.

Lucas Moura is still absent with a heel problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said his side had to take more risks in the second half against Arsenal last weekend, when Spurs were behind and chasing the game.

But the way Spurs have been starting so many games this season so badly, surely they need to take more risks from the off?

Fulham will definitely be playing on the front foot. They were unlucky not to get anything against Newcastle last week, and they will go for it again here.

I can see them beating Spurs and cranking up the pressure on Conte even more.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have lost 12 of the past 14 Premier League meetings, with their only win in that period coming at White Hart Lane in March 2013.

Spurs have won their previous six league fixtures away to Fulham. The only club they have beaten in seven consecutive top-flight away matches is Aston Villa (from 1950-56 and an ongoing run from 2012).

Fulham

Fulham have won three of their six Premier League London derbies this season - they have never won four in a single top-flight campaign.

The Whites are looking to win three consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of four between April and September 2012. They last did so within a single season in April 2011.

Fulham's defeat against Newcastle ended a run of four straight league wins.

Each of their last three league losses have come courtesy of goals scored in the 89th minute or later.

Marco Silva's team have scored 11 headed goals in the Premier League this season, four short of their highest figure in a single campaign, set in 2010-11.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in all four of his Premier League London derby matches this season. The last player to score in five such games in a row was Harry Kane in 2014-15, while Mitrovic would be the first non-Arsenal or Tottenham player to achieve the feat.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost seven of their previous 13 top-flight fixtures (W5, D1), including three of the last four.

Antonio Conte's side have conceded 31 goals in their opening 20 league games, their highest total at this stage of a season since 2007-08.

Spurs' 4-0 win at Crystal Palace on 4 January is their only victory in their last 11 away London derbies in the Premier League (D4, L6).

They have won 10 of their last 14 Premier League games on a Monday, with their only defeat in that run coming at home to Manchester City in October 2018.

Harry Kane has seven goals in six appearances against Fulham, including four goals in five league matches.

Kane is one shy of 265 goals for Spurs, which would equal Jimmy Greaves' club record. The striker is two short of becoming the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team