Match ends, Atalanta 8, Salernitana 2.
Atalanta became the first team to score eight goals in a Serie A game since 1996 as they demolished Salernitana.
Jeremie Boga netted for Atalanta and Boulaye Dia levelled before Ademola Lookman's penalty put the hosts back ahead.
Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners and Rasmus Hojlund made it 5-1 at the break with Lookman scoring again.
Hans Nicolussi Caviglia pulled one back before further goals from Ederson and Nadir Zortea.
More than 26 years had passed since Inter Milan beat Padova 8-2, the last team to hit more than seven in an Italian top flight game.
Atalanta are sixth in the table, with Salernitana down in 16th.
Only Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (12) has scored more Serie A goals than London-born Nigeria international Lookman's nine this season.
The 25-year-old previously played for Charlton, Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham and Leicester.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Musso
- 2TolóiSubstituted forDemiralat 58'minutes
- 6Palomino
- 42Scalvini
- 77ZappacostaSubstituted forZorteaat 58'minutes
- 15de RoonSubstituted fordos Santos Lourenco da Silvaat 45'minutes
- 7KoopmeinersBooked at 30mins
- 22Ruggeri
- 11LookmanSubstituted forMaehleat 81'minutes
- 17HøjlundSubstituted forZapataat 64'minutes
- 10Boga
Substitutes
- 3Maehle
- 5Okoli
- 9Muriel
- 13dos Santos Lourenco da Silva
- 19Djimsiti
- 21Zortea
- 28Demiral
- 31Rossi
- 33Hateboer
- 57Sportiello
- 88Pasalic
- 91Zapata
- 93Soppy
Salernitana
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Ochoa
- 66LovatoSubstituted forGyömbérat 45'minutes
- 17FazioSubstituted forRadovanovicat 72'minutes
- 98PirolaSubstituted forSambiaat 86'minutes
- 87Candreva
- 18Coulibaly
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
- 3Bradaric
- 10VilhenaSubstituted forKastanosat 71'minutes
- 99Piatek
- 29DiaSubstituted forBonazzoliat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 6Sambia
- 8Bohinen
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11Botheim
- 14Valencia
- 16Radovanovic
- 20Kastanos
- 23Gyömbér
- 28Capezzi
- 71De Matteis
- Referee:
- Gianluca Aureliano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 8, Salernitana 2.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Guillermo Ochoa.
Post update
Attempt saved. Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Junior Sambia replaces Lorenzo Pirola.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 8, Salernitana 2. Nadir Zortea (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Joakim Maehle replaces Ademola Lookman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Domagoj Bradaric.
Post update
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Post update
Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Salernitana. Krzysztof Piatek tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Lorenzo Pirola.
Post update
Jérémie Boga (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana).
Post update
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana).
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Boulaye Dia.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Ivan Radovanovic replaces Federico Fazio.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Grigoris Kastanos replaces Tonny Vilhena.
Post update
Hand ball by Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta).