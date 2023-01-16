Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began in 2019

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman says his side can win the FA Vase if they repeat the form that saw them thrash 10-man Romford 6-0 in their fourth round tie.

Lorne Bickley's 20th goal of the season put the Bulls ahead early in the second half before Sammy Henia-Kamau doubled the lead three minutes later.

Tambeson Eyong was sent off for dissent after an hour and Bulls took advantage.

Henia-Kamau got two more goals before new signing Luke Watson and Francis Lekimamati completed the rout.

"You can't help but dream," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We all watched football as kids and Wembley is a Mecca, especially for grassroots football, so for us to be in this position, it's three games.

"If you say it quickly it sounds easy, but they'll be three tough games and it's in theory three real battles if we can get there.

"But if we play like we did in the second half we've got every chance I think."

Luke Watson named man of the match in both the 2015 and 2016 Muratti Vase wins over Guernsey

Former Jersey representative side captain Watson had only joined the club earlier in the week, but marked his debut by scoring with his very first touch in a Bulls shirt.

Freeman feels the experienced midfielder - who has won every honour in Channel Island domestic football - will be a real asset to his side in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

"Hels a very good player," Freeman said.

"It was tough to put him on because I've got lads who've been with us for a long time, but we want to get Luke integrated into the group pretty quickly.

"He showed what he's got about him, he arrives in the box, he'll pop up with a goal, but he's also very good at controlling the tempo of a game, which I think will be important for us going forward, and I think we saw that in late 15, the control of the game was very good.

"It's great that we've got him with us now and hopefully he can help us achieve what we want to."