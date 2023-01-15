Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Charlotte Parker-Smith was inspired in goal for Hearts to frustrate Rangers

Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts.

Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing against Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.

There were also wins for Partick Thistle, Hibernian and Aberdeen, who jump up to ninth following their third victory of the campaign.

Erin Greening scored the first of her hat-trick inside the opening minute before captain Hayley Lauder doubled City's lead inside five-minutes on Tayside. Danni McGinley pulled one back for the hosts but Emily Whelan restored the two-goal cushion inside a matter of minutes.

Lauren Davidson's effort and Lisa Forrest's second-half brace with Greening's hat-trick completion made it a very comfortable afternoon for the league leaders, who are six-points clear.

Amy Gallacher scored four - including a first-half hat-trick - to send Celtic on their way by pointless Glasgow Women. Natalie Ross opened the scoring with Caitlin Hayes, Jacynta and Maria McAneny contributing in the second half.

Rangers are now seven points adrift of City after Hearts reduced Malky Thomson's side to a frustrating afternoon. An inspired Charlotte Parker-Smith performance in between the sticks earned Eva Olid's side a monumental point in the capital.

First-half goals from Cara Henderson and Rachel Donaldson had Partick Thistle well placed at the interval, with Abbie Fergusson rounding off a good afternoon's work to claim the three points against Spartans.

Shannon McGregor broke the deadlock for Hibs against Motherwell after a well-contested opening 65 minutes. Katie Lockwood's first goal for the club ensured all three points were heading back home.

Aberdeen picked up a vital win at the foot of the table, overcoming Hamilton Academical. Hannah Stewart and Bayley Hutchison converted either side of the break to lift the Dons above Accies.