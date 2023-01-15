Cardiff Met WFC are the current holders of the Genero Adran Trophy

Genero Adran Trophy

Sunday, 15 January

Aberystwyth Town Women 2-0 Wrexham AFC Women: In a highly emotional game, Amy Jenkins put Aberystwyth ahead. Jenkins was named captain for the match following the death of her father, Aberystwyth coach Kevin Jenkins. Bethan Roberts added the second for the hosts who progress to the semi-finals.

Cardiff City Women 10-0 Llandudno Ladies: Cardiff City put eight goals past their opponents in the first half on the way to a resounding win. Phoebie Poole scored a hat-trick for Cardiff, while Lily Billingham and Siobhan Walsh both added braces. Ffion Price, Danielle Green and Danielle Broadhurst completed the scoring.

Cardiff Met WFC 6-0 Connah's Quay Nomads Women: The Archers are comfortably through to the semi-finals after a convincing win at home against Connah's Quay. Robyn Pinder scored the only goal of the first half before the floodgates opened after the break. Tija Richardson scored a quickfire brace before goals from Ellie Preece, Kennesha Nanette and Evie Griffiths.

The New Saints Women 2-0 Pontypridd United Women: Izzy Redding bundled the ball in before the stroke of half-time to give the hosts the lead. Emily Ridge, who had a goal disallowed in the first half, struck late to seal the win, as The New Saints march on to the last four.