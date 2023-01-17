Last updated on .From the section Irish

McDermott was appointed Glentoran manager in 2019

Mick McDermott has been replaced as Glentoran manager by assistant Rodney McAree.

McDermott's departure comes after a poor run of form that has seen the Glens lose five of their last six matches, with only one win in 10 Irish Premiership games.

He will remain on the board of directors at The Oval.

McAree, who joined the Glentoran coaching staff in June 2021, has signed an 18-month contract as manager.

The former Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine manager will take charge of the side for the first time on Friday night in an Irish Premiership encounter away to Newry City.

Glentoran's poor run of form in recent months has seen them drop to sixth in the top-flight table, having been top in November.

McDermott, 48, was appointed Glens manager in March 2019, replacing Gary Smyth, and his sole trophy win came in 2020 when he led the club to Irish Cup success.

The Belfast native has also been a director at the club since it was purchased by British-Iranian businessman Ali Pour in July 2019.

Glentoran owner Ali Pour spoke to BBC Sport NI in October 2022

He had just completed a second spell on Carlos Queiroz's coaching staff with the Iran national team, which included their appearance at the 2018 World Cup, when he arrived at The Oval.

A number of Glentoran supporters held a protest in the car park of The Oval after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Larne, with the club's directors issuing a statement on Sunday condemning what they described as "totally unacceptable" incidents of violence during the demonstrations.

After an excellent start to the campaign, which saw Glentoran winning 15 consecutive games after an opening day draw with Larne, Glentoran's form began to dip after Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin suffered a double injury blow in November.

Criticism from supporters has been growing in recent weeks, culminating in the protests on Saturday after a match that saw Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn make his debut for the Glens.