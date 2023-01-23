Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Darvel produced arguably the biggest upset in 149 years of Scottish Cup history as the sixth-tier outfit defeated top-flight Aberdeen.

Jordan Kirkpatrick's first-half shot on the spin at Recreation Park deflected past Joe Lewis to put Darvel on course for a last-16 home tie with Falkirk.

Chris Truesdale made three great close-range saves from Aberdeen forwards Ryan Duncan and Luis Lopes.

But, remarkably, the West of Scotland Premier Division leaders held on.

The embarrassing exit - Aberdeen's seventh defeat in nine games - piles further pressure on Pittodrie manager Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen forward Duncan - starting in place of top scorer Bojan Miovski - was involved in four attacks in the first seven minutes, letting Darvel defender Chris McGowan know he would be in for a busy evening.

Lopes received Duncan's cross on the penalty spot but his effort on the turn was blocked, then the 19-year-old attacker hit a shot into the side-netting, won a corner with Aberdeen's next attack and curled an effort wide.

Darvel soon settled, though, thanks to Craig Truesdale changing the momentum. He registered The Vale's first shot on target, a low drive gathered comfortably by Lewis and soon after hit a 25-yard piledriver slightly off target.

Truesdale's next contribution was telling. He weighted a lovely cross to the back post that Hayden Coulson headed only partially clear. Willie Robertson quickly played in Kirkpatrick who spun and cracked a low shot into the net to send the home fans in the 3,500 crowd wild.

Darvel manager Mick Kennedy delivers a passionate team talk

Darvel had seen off Haddington Athletic, Tynecastle, Dalbeattie Star and Montrose in earlier rounds. The way they began to knock the ball around after the shock opening goal suggested they believed they could add the scalp of the seven-time winners.

Aberdeen's response to that surge in confidence was limited. Ylber Ramadani rattled a shot that contained more anger than accuracy, and skipper Anthony Stewart nodded a free-kick over Truesdale's crossbar.

Aberdeen manager Goodwin looked haunted as he headed to the changing room at half-time.

He sent on Miovski and Vicente Besuijen for Patrik Myslovic and Matty Kennedy for the second half to try to effect a turnaround in his side's fortunes and possibly save his job.

Besuijen cracked an effort from 22 yards that Truesdale was happy to see sail over and at the other end Lewis stood his ground to save Ian McShane's long-range drive.

Aberdeen began to dominate and when Lopes ran down the left wing and his cross was met by Duncan, an equaliser looked certain. Not so. Truesdale dropped to his left to make a tremendous save.

Jonny Hayes came on for Coulson and with 18 minutes to go the Irish winger supplied Lopes. The Cape Verde international connected well but, as with the Duncan attempt, somehow Truesdale parried clear.

To the growing queasiness of the Aberdeen fans, Truesdale made another brave save from Lopes, again from a few yards out, and he was the equal of the Dons winger's looping header as the clock moved towards 90 minutes and Darvel held on for a famous victory.

Player of the match - Craig Truesdale

Darvel's Craig Truesdale oozed confidence from the first minute, demanding the ball from team-mates, attacking the Aberdeen defence with his direct running and shooting from outside the box. Aberdeen had no-one to match him at Recreation Park