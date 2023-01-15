Last updated on .From the section Football

Paddy Almond came through Sunderland's academy

Darlington defender Paddy Almond is to have an operation following a bleed on the brain after a suspected concussion in Saturday's game at Southend.

Almond, 20, was transferred to a specialist hospital in London following initial treatment.

The Sunderland academy graduate, who joined Darlington last month, had a second scan on Sunday morning.

A subsequent Darlington statement said that surgery was needed to relieve pressure on his brain.

"Everybody at Darlington FC and the world of football is keeping him in our thoughts and hoping that he makes a swift recovery," the statement continued. external-link

"He was able to hold conversations with our physio, Danny O'Connor, which hopefully is a good sign."

"We would like to thank everyone in the football world for all their messages of goodwill, it has been very heartwarming to read so many good wishes. We are sure that you will be keeping your fingers crossed for Paddy as well."

Centre-back Almond only returned to action in November after being a passenger in a car accident in June, which left him with head injuries.

He was treated on the pitch and in the dressing room before being taken to Southend General Hospital and later moved to London.

"Everyone at Southend United sends their best to Paddy and wishes him a speedy recovery," their National League opponents posted on Twitter.

Southend won the FA Trophy tie 2-1.