Conor Townsend's goal against Luton was his first in the league for West Brom in 134 games

West Bromwich Albion full-back Conor Townsend said his first league goal for the club was "very special" - even more so as it capped the in-form Baggies' fine comeback win against Luton.

Townsend's strike helped Albion fight back from 2-0 down to clinch a superb 3-2 victory to move them into the top six in the Championship.

It was the Baggies' ninth win in their last 10 games under Carlos Corberan.

"We know we've got the confidence to score goals," Townsend, 29, said.

"We found ourselves 2-0 down but I think we reacted really well.

"[Daryl] Dike got the goal just before half-time and that was massive and we knew in the dressing room we could come out and get the win."

Townsend's only other goal for West Brom since joining from Scunthorpe in July 2018 was another winner - in the 1-0 victory at West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup in January 2020.

The former Hull defender, who has had loan spells with Grimsby, Chesterfield, Carlisle and Dundee United, said ending his wait for another was pretty memorable.

"It was very special," he told BBC Radio WM.

"Obviously, for it to put us in the lead after being 2-0 down - and in front of the fans - was a special moment."

'The feel around the club has changed'

Townsend's goal maintained the club's remarkable resurgence since Corberan became head coach in late October.

The Spaniard has masterminded a run that's seen the Baggies surge from the relegation zone to the play-off places with 27 points taken from the last available 30.

And Townsend became the latest player to pay tribute to Corberan and the impact he's made.

"Offensively and defensively, it's really clear what he wants from us," he said.

"Everyone's bought into what he wants and I think you can see that. Because we're on a good run the confidence has come back and that's a massive thing.

"Obviously we're delighted to be where we are now compared to where we were. The feel around the club has changed - at the beginning of the season that was understandable, it was a difficult time.

"But when you start winning games you can see the confidence in the players - the attacking players we've got have been causing chaos for the last few weeks. Hopefully we can keep it going."