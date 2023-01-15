Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe were relegated out of the Football League after 72 years last season

Scunthorpe United have condemned a pitch invasion by supporters as "totally unacceptable".

A large group went on to the pitch during the second half of Saturday's 2-0 National League defeat by Woking.

They were protesting against owner Peter Swann, who is currently trying to sell the bottom-of-the-table club.

"The frustrations of the takeover are shared by everyone connected to Scunthorpe United," said chief operating officer Lee Turnbull.

"I'm all for freedom of speech and the backing you have given the players from the terrace and stands this season has been excellent, but yesterday was unacceptable.

"It was hugely disappointing and damaging to all of us who work for Scunthorpe United."

His statement continued: external-link "No doubt there will be repercussions from the governing bodies which potentially could affect finances or even more severe, a points reduction.

"Let's hope the actions of a few do not deter any of the interested parties involved in negotiations at this late stage."

Scunthorpe were relegated from the English Football League last season and have only won four of their 27 league fixtures this term.

Former Notts County owner Alan Hardy is leading a consortium interested in taking over, but the club is facing a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs.

Following the game against Woking, interim manager Michael Nelson told BBC Radio Humberside that "the fans had "every right to do what they want" as it is "their club".

In his statement on Sunday, however, Turnbull - who played for the Iron in the 1990s - said: "Michael Nelson, his staff and the players were thoroughly disappointed by the actions of those people that disrupted the game."