Louis Reed came on as a substitute in Swindon's 5-2 win at Mansfield in October

Mansfield have signed midfielder Louis Reed from fellow League Two club Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 67 appearances for Swindon after joining them from Peterborough in the summer of 2021.

Reed will be reunited with Mansfield boss Nigel Clough, who gave him his senior debut as a 16-year-old at Sheffield United in April 2014.

He is the third transfer-window signing by the Stags, following defenders Alfie Kilgour and Callum Johnson.

"After losing Anthony Hartigan for the rest of the season, Louis comes in as a direct replacement," said Clough.

"He was one of the best midfielders in League Two last season and has experience in the league above as well."

Mansfield have only picked up one point from three games since the start of the new year and are ninth in the table following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Crewe.

