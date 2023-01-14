Last updated on .From the section Watford

Tobi Adeyemo spent a month on loan at non-league Hitchin Town in November

Watford boss Slaven Bilic is ready to continue giving opportunities to talented youngsters as they seek a return to the Premier League.

Tobi Adeyemo, 17, marked his league debut with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Blackpool which put The Hornets third in the Championship table.

Yaser Asprilla and new signing Matheus Martins, both 19, and Jack Grieves, 18, were also sent on as substitutes.

"The way they responded was extraordinary," head coach Bilic said.

"It was not out of desperation, it was planned. I loved what I've seen in training and in the [FA Cup] game with Reading when a couple of these boys came on.

"They are brave and do what the manager is asking from them."

Adeyemo played the last quarter of an hour in the 2-0 defeat by Reading but was given his chance in the 68th minute against Blackpool.

"I didn't think he was going to score but he runs, he keeps the ball, he puts them under pressure, he links [the play] - he has a good mentality," Bilic told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Brazilian midfielder Martins, signed from Fluminense via Udinese, was a half-time replacement for William Troost-Ekong and was involved in the build-up for Adeyemo's goal.

He was also fouled for the penalty which allowed Ismaila Sarr to seal the points.

"It was a great debut for him," said Bilic.

"He's been training with us for a few weeks, he's extremely young, he came from South America, no [English] language and he's has been away in Brazil for 10 days because of the work permit [situation].

"He had to fly to Brazil, then Brazil to Italy, spend 24 hours in Italy, and then here, but I asked him 'Matheus, how are you?' and the boy was positive - 'I feel good, I want to play if you need me'.

"He was there in both goals, it was a crucial impact for the win. He's strong, he's got a good brain."