Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition this season. (The National) external-link

Celtic are looking at 29-year-old Brazilian striker Thiago Santana as a potential replacement for Giorgos Giakoumakis and are also interested in his 21-year-old Shimizu S Pulse team-mate, Yuito Suzuki, according to reports online. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Although Cho Gue-Sung would prefer to join Mainz rather than Celtic, current club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have a new forward waiting in the wings for a move should they sell the 24-year-old South Korea international for the fee they want, in the region of around £3m. (Football Scotland) external-link

Cho Gue-sung's agent says the South Korea striker's move to Celtic from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors collapsed because the 24-year-old has concerns about his own fitness. (Xportsnews) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is in the business of strengthening his squad and not forcing players out of Celtic in the January transfer window. (Football Scotland) external-link

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson says he wants to stay at Aberdeen beyond this month to try to help them win a trophy despite reported interest in the 21-year-old from English clubs including Queens Park Rangers, Reading and West Bromwich Albion. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has revealed that his nine-year-old son, James, has been trying to give him advice about signings based on Fifa ratings on his Xbox. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Rangers manager Michael Beale has put a decision on whether to trigger purchase clauses for Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman and New York City utility man James Sands on hold as keeping them both would cost £10m and he wants them to earn their moves. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has spoken in glowing terms about his relationship with senior scout John Park, who previously helped Celtic recruit Moussa Dembele, Fraser Forster, Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama. (Scotland On Sunday, print edition)

Manager Michael Beale has stressed to his Rangers players the importance of winning the cup competitions this season - and avoiding the "unthinkable" prospect of Celtic triumphing in them and doing another domestic treble. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

West Ham United have joined the queue of clubs monitoring Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod, but the Premier League club's scouts want to see the 16-year-old play a little more before committing with the Scottish Premiership club willing to sell for around £4m plus extras. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson is hopeful of adding to Hibernian squad before this month's Edinburgh derby against Heart of Midlothian. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link