Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Lawrence Shankland's goal made him the first Hearts player to score 20 in a season since 1991/92

Hearts' unbeaten Edinburgh derby run stretched to nine games as goals from Josh Ginnelly, Lawrence Shankland and Toby Sibbick dumped Hibernian out of the Scottish Cup in the fourth round.

Lee Johnson's side dominated chunks of the game but could not capitalise, with goals either side of half time all but ending the tie before the late third.

Shankland became the first Hearts player to score 20 goals in a season since 1992, but the captain was sent off in stoppage time after receiving his second yellow card.

The victory means Robbie Neilson has picked up his first win at Easter Road as Hearts manager, but it increases the pressure on counterpart Johnston, with Hibs now having won just three of their last 14.

Neilson had said form was immaterial before the match and, if it was a bluff, it initially seemed to backfire. From the first whistle, Hibs looked more like the team cantering to another third-placed finish.

Elie Youan terrorised the Hearts defence, as did Aidan McGeady. The Hibs winger rolled back the years, looking every bit the fresh-faced teen that scared Premiership defences over a decade ago.

Josh Campbell was gifted two opportunities. He delicately flicked one on to a post with a volleyed backheel. The other was a powerful header that he could only plant into the side netting.

Between those chances, Hearts struck with one of their two first-half openings.

A free-kick, needlessly conceded by Ryan Porteous - potentially playing his last game for Hibs amid transfer speculation - bounced dangerously in the area and Ginnelly reacted quickest, rifling in from close range.

The second half began the same as the first, with Hibs finding plenty of room on the flanks but nothing in the middle. That would be the difference in the end.

When Shankland picked up the ball out wide, there was seemingly nothing on. But Chris Cadden allowed him room to come inside and he played a one-two with Stephen Humphrys before smashing a half-volley beyond David Marshall.

Hearts' nerves jangled slightly when Shankland was sent off in injury time - the captain given two questionable yellow cards after tangling twice with Rocky Bushiri.

Youan even hit the woodwork again for Hibs, but it would be Hearts that put their opposition to the sword when Sibbick surged forward and dinked effortlessly over Marshall, securing the city's bragging rights for a little while longer.

Hibs dominated on the pitch and statistically, but they were toothless where it mattered. Hearts created little, but when they did, they made the most of it.

Player of the match - Toby Sibbick (Hearts)

Once a maligned figure, the Englishman has completely turned it around at Hearts. Solid at the back, silky up top.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "The 3-0 probably flattered us. It's quite scrappy, it's hard to get control. Ultimately, we got the goals at the right time and we've managed to progress into the next round.

"You have to sometimes ride your luck. I thought we did enough to win the game. The level of the team is actually going up as we bring subs on, which is what we need to do."

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "Obviously we're disappointed and the boys have worked their socks off, but we've conceded three and not scored. We had good efforts on goal but they've been more clinical and defensively more stout. Both boxes were the key today.

"They're frustrated and hurting. People give each other home truths which is the right thing to do. It's my job to keep believing in these lads."

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hibernian Formation 4-3-3 1 Marshall 12 Cadden 33 Bushiri 5 Porteous 3 Cabraja 32 Campbell 14 Jeggo 16 Stevenson 46 McGeady 15 Nisbet 23 Youan 1 Marshall

12 Cadden

33 Bushiri Booked at 50mins Substituted for Hanlon at 90+10' minutes

5 Porteous

3 Cabraja

32 Campbell

14 Jeggo Booked at 18mins Substituted for McKirdy at 73' minutes

16 Stevenson

46 McGeady

15 Nisbet Substituted for Henderson at 90+8' minutes

23 Youan Substitutes 2 Miller

4 Hanlon

10 Vieira Tavares

13 Schofield

18 Henderson

22 McKirdy

25 Fish

37 MacIntyre

45 Laidlaw Hearts Formation 3-4-2-1 28 Clark 72 Hill 21 Sibbick 15 Rowles 2 Smith 14 Devlin 77 Snodgrass 19 Cochrane 9 Shankland 18 McKay 30 Ginnelly 28 Clark

72 Hill Substituted for Atkinson at 81' minutes

21 Sibbick

15 Rowles

2 Smith Substituted for Forrest at 86' minutes

14 Devlin

77 Snodgrass

19 Cochrane Booked at 27mins Substituted for Kingsley at 61' minutes

9 Shankland Booked at 90mins

18 McKay Booked at 19mins Substituted for Grant at 66' minutes

30 Ginnelly Substituted for Humphrys at 65' minutes Substitutes 3 Kingsley

7 Grant

8 Kiomourtzoglou

12 Atkinson

13 Stewart

17 Forrest

29 Humphrys

61 Kuol

88 Oda Referee: Don Robertson Attendance: 18,622 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 3. Post update Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian). Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Paul Hanlon replaces Rocky Bushiri because of an injury. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian). Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces Kevin Nisbet. goal Goal! Goal! Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 3. Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alan Forrest. Post update Élie Youan (Hibernian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Nathaniel Atkinson. Dismissal Second yellow card to Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian). Post update Attempt saved. Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Substitution Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Michael Smith. Post update Attempt blocked. Élie Youan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward