Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
HibernianHibernian0HeartsHeart of Midlothian3

Hibernian 0-3 Hearts: Lawrence Shankland equals record in Scottish Cup victory

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Lawrence Shankland
Lawrence Shankland's goal made him the first Hearts player to score 20 in a season since 1991/92

Hearts' unbeaten Edinburgh derby run stretched to nine games as goals from Josh Ginnelly, Lawrence Shankland and Toby Sibbick dumped Hibernian out of the Scottish Cup in the fourth round.

Lee Johnson's side dominated chunks of the game but could not capitalise, with goals either side of half time all but ending the tie before the late third.

Shankland became the first Hearts player to score 20 goals in a season since 1992, but the captain was sent off in stoppage time after receiving his second yellow card.

The victory means Robbie Neilson has picked up his first win at Easter Road as Hearts manager, but it increases the pressure on counterpart Johnston, with Hibs now having won just three of their last 14.

Neilson had said form was immaterial before the match and, if it was a bluff, it initially seemed to backfire. From the first whistle, Hibs looked more like the team cantering to another third-placed finish.

Elie Youan terrorised the Hearts defence, as did Aidan McGeady. The Hibs winger rolled back the years, looking every bit the fresh-faced teen that scared Premiership defences over a decade ago.

Josh Campbell was gifted two opportunities. He delicately flicked one on to a post with a volleyed backheel. The other was a powerful header that he could only plant into the side netting.

Between those chances, Hearts struck with one of their two first-half openings.

A free-kick, needlessly conceded by Ryan Porteous - potentially playing his last game for Hibs amid transfer speculation - bounced dangerously in the area and Ginnelly reacted quickest, rifling in from close range.

The second half began the same as the first, with Hibs finding plenty of room on the flanks but nothing in the middle. That would be the difference in the end.

When Shankland picked up the ball out wide, there was seemingly nothing on. But Chris Cadden allowed him room to come inside and he played a one-two with Stephen Humphrys before smashing a half-volley beyond David Marshall.

Hearts' nerves jangled slightly when Shankland was sent off in injury time - the captain given two questionable yellow cards after tangling twice with Rocky Bushiri.

Youan even hit the woodwork again for Hibs, but it would be Hearts that put their opposition to the sword when Sibbick surged forward and dinked effortlessly over Marshall, securing the city's bragging rights for a little while longer.

Hibs dominated on the pitch and statistically, but they were toothless where it mattered. Hearts created little, but when they did, they made the most of it.

Player of the match - Toby Sibbick (Hearts)

Toby Sibbick
Once a maligned figure, the Englishman has completely turned it around at Hearts. Solid at the back, silky up top.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "The 3-0 probably flattered us. It's quite scrappy, it's hard to get control. Ultimately, we got the goals at the right time and we've managed to progress into the next round.

"You have to sometimes ride your luck. I thought we did enough to win the game. The level of the team is actually going up as we bring subs on, which is what we need to do."

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "Obviously we're disappointed and the boys have worked their socks off, but we've conceded three and not scored. We had good efforts on goal but they've been more clinical and defensively more stout. Both boxes were the key today.

"They're frustrated and hurting. People give each other home truths which is the right thing to do. It's my job to keep believing in these lads."

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 33BushiriBooked at 50minsSubstituted forHanlonat 90+10'minutes
  • 5Porteous
  • 3Cabraja
  • 32Campbell
  • 14JeggoBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMcKirdyat 73'minutes
  • 16Stevenson
  • 46McGeady
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forHendersonat 90+8'minutes
  • 23Youan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 4Hanlon
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 25Fish
  • 37MacIntyre
  • 45Laidlaw

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Clark
  • 72HillSubstituted forAtkinsonat 81'minutes
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 2SmithSubstituted forForrestat 86'minutes
  • 14Devlin
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 19CochraneBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKingsleyat 61'minutes
  • 9ShanklandBooked at 90mins
  • 18McKayBooked at 19minsSubstituted forGrantat 66'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forHumphrysat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Forrest
  • 29Humphrys
  • 61Kuol
  • 88Oda
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
18,622

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home21
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 3.

  3. Post update

    Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Paul Hanlon replaces Rocky Bushiri because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces Kevin Nisbet.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 3. Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alan Forrest.

  10. Post update

    Élie Youan (Hibernian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Nathaniel Atkinson.

  12. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  14. Post update

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Michael Smith.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Élie Youan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

SibbickToby Sibbick

with an average of 7.75

Hibernian

  1. Squad number46Player nameMcGeady
    Average rating

    5.64

  2. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    5.60

  3. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.54

  4. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.47

  5. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.35

  6. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.30

  7. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    5.27

  8. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    5.26

  9. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    5.22

  10. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    5.20

  11. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    5.16

  12. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    4.52

  13. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    3.88

  14. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    3.75

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.75

  2. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    7.70

  3. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.64

  4. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    7.30

  5. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    7.20

  6. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    7.19

  7. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    7.09

  8. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    7.08

  9. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.94

  10. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.83

  11. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.81

  12. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.79

  13. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.74

  14. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.69

  15. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    6.64

  16. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.34

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd January 2023

Top Stories