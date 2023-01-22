Match ends, Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 3.
Hearts' unbeaten Edinburgh derby run stretched to nine games as goals from Josh Ginnelly, Lawrence Shankland and Toby Sibbick dumped Hibernian out of the Scottish Cup in the fourth round.
Lee Johnson's side dominated chunks of the game but could not capitalise, with goals either side of half time all but ending the tie before the late third.
Shankland became the first Hearts player to score 20 goals in a season since 1992, but the captain was sent off in stoppage time after receiving his second yellow card.
The victory means Robbie Neilson has picked up his first win at Easter Road as Hearts manager, but it increases the pressure on counterpart Johnston, with Hibs now having won just three of their last 14.
Neilson had said form was immaterial before the match and, if it was a bluff, it initially seemed to backfire. From the first whistle, Hibs looked more like the team cantering to another third-placed finish.
Elie Youan terrorised the Hearts defence, as did Aidan McGeady. The Hibs winger rolled back the years, looking every bit the fresh-faced teen that scared Premiership defences over a decade ago.
Josh Campbell was gifted two opportunities. He delicately flicked one on to a post with a volleyed backheel. The other was a powerful header that he could only plant into the side netting.
Between those chances, Hearts struck with one of their two first-half openings.
A free-kick, needlessly conceded by Ryan Porteous - potentially playing his last game for Hibs amid transfer speculation - bounced dangerously in the area and Ginnelly reacted quickest, rifling in from close range.
The second half began the same as the first, with Hibs finding plenty of room on the flanks but nothing in the middle. That would be the difference in the end.
When Shankland picked up the ball out wide, there was seemingly nothing on. But Chris Cadden allowed him room to come inside and he played a one-two with Stephen Humphrys before smashing a half-volley beyond David Marshall.
Hearts' nerves jangled slightly when Shankland was sent off in injury time - the captain given two questionable yellow cards after tangling twice with Rocky Bushiri.
Youan even hit the woodwork again for Hibs, but it would be Hearts that put their opposition to the sword when Sibbick surged forward and dinked effortlessly over Marshall, securing the city's bragging rights for a little while longer.
Hibs dominated on the pitch and statistically, but they were toothless where it mattered. Hearts created little, but when they did, they made the most of it.
Player of the match - Toby Sibbick (Hearts)
What they said
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "The 3-0 probably flattered us. It's quite scrappy, it's hard to get control. Ultimately, we got the goals at the right time and we've managed to progress into the next round.
"You have to sometimes ride your luck. I thought we did enough to win the game. The level of the team is actually going up as we bring subs on, which is what we need to do."
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "Obviously we're disappointed and the boys have worked their socks off, but we've conceded three and not scored. We had good efforts on goal but they've been more clinical and defensively more stout. Both boxes were the key today.
"They're frustrated and hurting. People give each other home truths which is the right thing to do. It's my job to keep believing in these lads."
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Marshall
- 12Cadden
- 33BushiriBooked at 50minsSubstituted forHanlonat 90+10'minutes
- 5Porteous
- 3Cabraja
- 32Campbell
- 14JeggoBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMcKirdyat 73'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 46McGeady
- 15NisbetSubstituted forHendersonat 90+8'minutes
- 23Youan
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 4Hanlon
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 13Schofield
- 18Henderson
- 22McKirdy
- 25Fish
- 37MacIntyre
- 45Laidlaw
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Clark
- 72HillSubstituted forAtkinsonat 81'minutes
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 2SmithSubstituted forForrestat 86'minutes
- 14Devlin
- 77Snodgrass
- 19CochraneBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKingsleyat 61'minutes
- 9ShanklandBooked at 90mins
- 18McKayBooked at 19minsSubstituted forGrantat 66'minutes
- 30GinnellySubstituted forHumphrysat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kingsley
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 17Forrest
- 29Humphrys
- 61Kuol
- 88Oda
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 18,622
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
