Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City3WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Erling Haaland scores hat-trick as City close gap on Arsenal

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments260

Erling Haaland scores against Wolves
Erling Haaland's 31 goals this season include 25 in 20 Premier League games

Erling Haaland scored his fourth Manchester City hat-trick and took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions as relegation-threated Wolves were swept aside by Pep Guardiola's men.

By his own incredibly high standards, Haaland had been going through a barren spell.

But after ending a three-game drought against Tottenham on Thursday, the Norwegian demolished Wolves in a 12-minute spell either side of half-time.

Haaland initially rose to head home Kevin de Bruyne's cross to put the hosts ahead at the break.

He then drove home a penalty after Ilkay Gundogan had been fouled by Wolves skipper Ruben Neves, before sweeping home his third after Jose Sa's pass out of his six-yard box went straight to Riyad Mahrez.

Haaland has now scored 25 goals in City's first 20 Premier League games. That is five more than Luis Suarez managed in 2013-14, the previous highest figure at this stage in the campaign.

The Norwegian striker's current total would have been enough to earn him the Golden Boot in more than half of the 30 seasons since the English top-flight was renamed in 1992.

He has also already scored as many Premier League hat-tricks as Mo Salah, and a third of Sergio Aguero's record 12, which the Argentine achieved across his magnificent decade with City.

Only Alan Shearer has scored more Premier League hat-tricks in a single season, with five.

Haaland driving City on

When Guardiola came out with his extraordinary rant after the win over Tottenham, he spoke about the difficulty of maintaining drive and determination when you are so used to winning.

That is why Haaland is so important to this team.

The Norwegian's last league title was three years ago in Austria. His last trophy was the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund.

If the idea of a fifth championship in six seasons fails to motivate some City players, Haaland is not among them, and his thirst for goals could be a telling factor as the second half of this season unfolds.

Guardiola saw no point in pushing the striker, and replaced him with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez after an hour.

More good news for City is that Jack Grealish also seems to be finding more consistency.

His teasing advances from the left are more reminiscent of his Aston Villa days and would have brought him a first-half goal had Sa not made one superb save and Nathan Collins not been in the right place at the right time to head another effort off the line.

Mahrez had an effort ruled out for offside, after which City cruised home and Haaland was able to take the acclaim of the home fans at the end.

Lopetegui's Wolves stall

This was the first significant setback for Julen Lopetegui since he replaced Bruno Lage as Wolves boss during the World Cup.

If there is comfort for the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, it comes from the knowledge there are not many more demanding tests than this, even if his side only remain outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The arrival of Craig Dawson for £3.3m from West Ham should help shore up a hesitant defence, while a first start for Mario Lemina here, plus a debut for Pablo Sarabia, further creates a team Lopetegui can work with - especially if his other transfer window target, Flamengo's Joao Gomes, can be kept out of Lyon's clutches.

He clearly wants more width from Wolves' passing, although he does have a week to work on that ahead of a crucial month that sees his side take on two sides presently below them, Southampton and Bournemouth, in successive weeks.

Certainly no-one could accuse Lopetegui of not being invested in his job. He was booked along with Neves for arguing over an incident when City's Rico Lewis appeared to bring down Hwang Hee-chan, when the South Korean was about to set off on a long run towards to City goal before Haaland changed the direction of the contest.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 8.20

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.20

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.69

  3. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.34

  4. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.20

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.87

  7. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.80

  8. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.76

  9. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.74

  10. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.67

  11. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.65

  12. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.59

  13. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.58

  14. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.56

  15. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.56

  16. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.49

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number4Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    5.49

  2. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    5.40

  3. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    5.34

  4. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.31

  5. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    5.26

  6. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    5.25

  7. Squad number64Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    5.21

  8. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.17

  9. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    5.16

  10. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.16

  11. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.12

  12. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    5.12

  13. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    5.08

  14. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    5.03

  15. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    4.93

  16. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    4.74

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 25Akanji
  • 5Stones
  • 14Laporte
  • 16RodriBooked at 25minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 77'minutes
  • 8Gündogan
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 77'minutes
  • 82LewisSubstituted forAkéat 45'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 61'minutes
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forPalmerat 81'minutes
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 4Phillips
  • 6Aké
  • 7Cancelo
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 80Palmer

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 4Collins
  • 23KilmanBooked at 10mins
  • 64BuenoSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 81'minutes
  • 5LeminaBooked at 13minsSubstituted forPodenceat 67'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 27Nunes
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forSarabiaat 45'minutes
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 45'minutes
  • 11Hwang Hee-chanSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10Podence
  • 12Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 13Sarkic
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 21Sarabia
  • 24Gomes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 29Diego Costa
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
53,282

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

  8. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Grealish.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

  14. Post update

    John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rayan Aït-Nouri replaces Hugo Bueno.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Riyad Mahrez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

255 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 16:04

    This match was all over when the goal machine got his 3rd.
    You can't see Haaland not going on to beat the premier league goal record set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer of 34 goals in a season. Not sure about Dixie Dean's record of 60 though.
    I bet Haaland finishes all his liver dinners up too.
    What a player he is. Slightly envious to be honest..

    ,

    • Reply posted by Paddyfan, today at 16:07

      Paddyfan replied:
      He feasts on the weaker teams, like CR7 and Messi in La Liga. But good luck to the lad. It's about time someone set a new record.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 16:08

    Imagine how 4 goals in 5 games is a goal drought!?

    • Reply posted by Lips, today at 16:14

      Lips replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 16:08

    He's frightening, makes it look so easy. You got a bargain there City

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 16:12

      for11 replied:
      Ye the £150 m ‘bargain’

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 16:06

    Well played city.
    Over to you Arsenal.
    As a Neutral its a 4 horse race.
    Liverpool fc are not included.

    • Reply posted by SLF, today at 16:09

      SLF replied:
      As a NUFC Fan I really think it's only a 2 horse race ourselves and Man U are not good enough to challenge for title yet!!

  • Comment posted by Rossbhela25, today at 16:07

    Arsenal fan: This guy is a monster for City...He is what will get them the title.

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 16:22

      Arcangel replied:
      Soccer is dull.

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 16:07

    City look so much more the complete side since they sold Sterling .

    • Reply posted by Soccer Patriot, today at 16:14

      Soccer Patriot replied:
      Was a good time to sell, the sterling has dived against the dollar. Sterling is known for diving against pretty much any currency.

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 16:05

    The Beast is back with a bang. Half century very much possible.

    Ofcourse LiVARpool fans he ain't better than NOnez

    #Number25

    • Reply posted by Mish, today at 16:07

      Mish replied:
      Do you sleep with a voodoo toy of Nunez? Obsessed much?

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 16:06

    Seriously. What a buy was Haaland?

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 16:09

      for11 replied:
      Ye the £150 m bargain

  • Comment posted by makem, today at 16:12

    And all without Foden

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 16:22

      Arcangel replied:
      Soccer is a boring 'sport'

  • Comment posted by Aliballibee, today at 16:09

    Picked the wrong week to drop Haaland as my Fantasy League captain! :)

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 16:19

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Same I had Toney there goes my run in the top hundred thousand 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 16:08

    Haaland is an unstoppable goal machine.

    • Reply posted by kenzie , today at 16:12

      kenzie replied:
      Unless he's being marked by Verane

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, today at 16:06

    He's a bit good that Haaland fella, don't you think?

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 16:08

      for11 replied:
      He should be for £150m

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:13

    Quite entertaining to watch Pep and Arteta battling it out at the top of the PL. Master v Apprentice.

  • Comment posted by Garrincha, today at 16:12

    25 goals in 19 PL games. Dear lord. I knew he was going to be good, but this is ridiculous. How many will he finish up with?? 18 games left!

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 16:10

    Haaland will prob end up scoring 50 goals and still might not win the league!! Crazy!

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 16:17

      William Munny replied:
      no and no

  • Comment posted by cordelia, today at 16:08

    Take a bow Erling Haaland.
    Wolves need to learn how to score from corners so over to you Julen.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 16:11

    Wolves have been up and down this season. Not sure what to make of them this season. Real risk they may go down. Though there are worse teams than wolves in the league.

  • Comment posted by sheffieldhammer, today at 16:07

    I get haaland I really do. But how many goals would he have scored playing for my team

  • Comment posted by jeffers-1, today at 16:07

    Grealish touched the ball 5 times without falling to the ground...........Unbelievable!!
    Seriously though, Haaland is not of this earth. Exceptional talent

    • Reply posted by om, today at 16:10

      om replied:
      Why for tap in against smaller teams?

  • Comment posted by dunk, today at 16:05

    Wolves bottled it

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 16:10

      Eloy replied:
      I love that 🤣

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd January 2023