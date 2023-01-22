Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland's 31 goals this season include 25 in 20 Premier League games

Erling Haaland scored his fourth Manchester City hat-trick and took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions as relegation-threated Wolves were swept aside by Pep Guardiola's men.

By his own incredibly high standards, Haaland had been going through a barren spell.

But after ending a three-game drought against Tottenham on Thursday, the Norwegian demolished Wolves in a 12-minute spell either side of half-time.

Haaland initially rose to head home Kevin de Bruyne's cross to put the hosts ahead at the break.

He then drove home a penalty after Ilkay Gundogan had been fouled by Wolves skipper Ruben Neves, before sweeping home his third after Jose Sa's pass out of his six-yard box went straight to Riyad Mahrez.

Haaland has now scored 25 goals in City's first 20 Premier League games. That is five more than Luis Suarez managed in 2013-14, the previous highest figure at this stage in the campaign.

The Norwegian striker's current total would have been enough to earn him the Golden Boot in more than half of the 30 seasons since the English top-flight was renamed in 1992.

He has also already scored as many Premier League hat-tricks as Mo Salah, and a third of Sergio Aguero's record 12, which the Argentine achieved across his magnificent decade with City.

Only Alan Shearer has scored more Premier League hat-tricks in a single season, with five.

Haaland driving City on

When Guardiola came out with his extraordinary rant after the win over Tottenham, he spoke about the difficulty of maintaining drive and determination when you are so used to winning.

That is why Haaland is so important to this team.

The Norwegian's last league title was three years ago in Austria. His last trophy was the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund.

If the idea of a fifth championship in six seasons fails to motivate some City players, Haaland is not among them, and his thirst for goals could be a telling factor as the second half of this season unfolds.

Guardiola saw no point in pushing the striker, and replaced him with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez after an hour.

More good news for City is that Jack Grealish also seems to be finding more consistency.

His teasing advances from the left are more reminiscent of his Aston Villa days and would have brought him a first-half goal had Sa not made one superb save and Nathan Collins not been in the right place at the right time to head another effort off the line.

Mahrez had an effort ruled out for offside, after which City cruised home and Haaland was able to take the acclaim of the home fans at the end.

Lopetegui's Wolves stall

This was the first significant setback for Julen Lopetegui since he replaced Bruno Lage as Wolves boss during the World Cup.

If there is comfort for the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, it comes from the knowledge there are not many more demanding tests than this, even if his side only remain outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The arrival of Craig Dawson for £3.3m from West Ham should help shore up a hesitant defence, while a first start for Mario Lemina here, plus a debut for Pablo Sarabia, further creates a team Lopetegui can work with - especially if his other transfer window target, Flamengo's Joao Gomes, can be kept out of Lyon's clutches.

He clearly wants more width from Wolves' passing, although he does have a week to work on that ahead of a crucial month that sees his side take on two sides presently below them, Southampton and Bournemouth, in successive weeks.

Certainly no-one could accuse Lopetegui of not being invested in his job. He was booked along with Neves for arguing over an incident when City's Rico Lewis appeared to bring down Hwang Hee-chan, when the South Korean was about to set off on a long run towards to City goal before Haaland changed the direction of the contest.

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City Avg Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 8.20 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 7.69 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 7.34 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 7.32 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 7.20 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.87 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.80 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.76 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.74 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.67 Squad number 82 Player name Lewis Average rating 6.65 Squad number 80 Player name Palmer Average rating 6.59 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.58 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.56 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 6.56 Squad number 4 Player name Phillips Average rating 6.49 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 4 Player name Collins Average rating 5.49 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 5.40 Squad number 27 Player name Matheus Nunes Average rating 5.34 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 5.31 Squad number 21 Player name Sarabia Average rating 5.26 Squad number 12 Player name Matheus Cunha Average rating 5.25 Squad number 64 Player name Bueno Average rating 5.21 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 5.17 Squad number 5 Player name Lemina Average rating 5.16 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 5.16 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 5.12 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 5.12 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-chan Average rating 5.08 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 5.03 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 4.93 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 4.74

