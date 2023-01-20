Last updated on .From the section Premier League

New Wolves signing Pablo Sarabia has scored nine goals in 26 games for Spain

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who was an unused substitute for Thursday's win against Tottenham, may return to the starting line-up.

Spain winger Pablo Sarabia is available for his Wolves debut following a move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Midfielder Mario Lemina is back in contention after being ineligible for the midweek FA Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

People are looking for things that are wrong with City at the moment but they have still had a very good start to the season in terms of points.

According to some reports I've read, Erling Haaland is the problem - which is just ridiculous. I looked into where their goals have come from in the past couple of seasons and of course they were spread around more, but his scoring record is amazing.

According to some people, we are at the stage where he shouldn't play, which is a ridiculous call to make.

Wolves will be awkward opponents but I still don't think they score enough goals, and I don't see City slipping up again.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City lost both Premier League games against Wolves in 2019-20 but have won the subsequent five meetings, scoring 16 goals and conceding just three.

Wolves have taken just four points from eight Premier League visits to Manchester City (W1, D1, L6).

Manchester City

Manchester City are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games against teams in the bottom half of the table this season, winning eight and drawing two.

Pep Guardiola has won two of his three managerial meetings with Julen Lopetegui in all competitions, including City's 4-0 win away to Sevilla in the Champions League this season.

Erling Haaland has scored 22 goals in his opening 18 Premier League appearances - four more than any other player has managed at the same stage.

A 23rd goal of the season for Haaland would equal the final total by the Golden Boot winner in each of the past three Premier League campaigns.

Kevin de Bruyne has been directly involved in nine goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Wolves, scoring five and assisting four. The only players to have netted more versus Wolves in the division are Robbie Keane and Chris Wood, with six each.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Defeat would be Wolves' 1,000th loss in the top flight.

They have won just four of their 17 Premier League games against reigning champions (D1, L12), losing the last five.

Wolves have earned two victories in their four Premier League fixtures under Julen Lopetegui (D1, L1), as many as in their previous 22 top-flight games.

They are the lowest scorers in the top flight this season with 12 goals from 19 matches - 10 fewer than Erling Haaland has registered for Manchester City.

The Premier League's lowest scorers at the halfway stage have gone on to be relegated in each of the past seven seasons.

