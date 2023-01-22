Close menu
ArsenalArsenal3Man UtdManchester United2

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Late goal by Eddie Nketiah gives Arsenal win over United

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Eddie Nketiah
Eddie Nketiah scored Arsenal's equaliser in the first half after Manchester United had taken the lead through Marcus Rashford

Arsenal retained control of the Premier League title race after Eddie Nketiah's 90th-minute winner gave them a dramatic victory over Manchester United in a thriller at Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City's earlier win over Wolverhampton Wanderers applied pressure on the Gunners but they responded with character and quality, even after going behind, to secure a five-point advantage at the top with a game in hand.

United's man of the moment Marcus Rashford fired home a superb right-foot strike from 25 yards to give them a 17th-minute lead.

Arsenal responded fiercely and were level seven minutes later when Granit Xhaka's cross created a heading opportunity for Nketiah, who got in ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the far post.

Bukayo Saka's angled drive put Arsenal ahead eight minutes after the break but their advantage lasted only six minutes, with Lisandro Martinez heading his first goal for the club after keeper Aaron Ramsdale dropped a corner.

Arsenal looked the more likely winners in the closing stages, with Saka hitting the post and Nketiah denied by David de Gea's outstanding save.

The pressure paid off in the closing moments when Nketiah - a striker who is doing an outstanding job filling in for injured Gabriel Jesus - turned in from close range to spark wild scenes of celebration at Emirates Stadium.

Unstoppable Arsenal roll on

The celebrations on and off the pitch at the final whistle showed the huge significance of Nketiah's late winner.

A draw would hardly have been disastrous for Arsenal coming against Erik ten Hag's improving Manchester United - but the whole mood was lifted sky high by Nketiah's last-gasp intervention.

Aware Manchester City were on their shoulders after beating Wolves, Arsenal's nerve was further tested when Rashford's golden run continued and he put United ahead.

Arsenal responded with the intensity and quality that has marked their game on their route to the top of the table - ordered and composed; still creating opportunities until Nketiah settled matters.

Saka and captain Martin Odegaard are creating chances and threat, while Nketiah is ensuring the absence of Gabriel Jesus - which many feared would seriously sabotage the Gunners' title challenge - is not stopping them winning matches.

Manchester United denied in dramatic style

Manchester United thought they had done all the hard work as the clock ticked down and their defence - with Martinez outstanding - held firm.

So it was understandable that they looked so devastated when the brief hope offered by a VAR check on Nketiah's winner was extinguished and they simply did not have enough time to salvage a point.

Arsenal deserved the win and United may look back on the expensive absence of the suspended Casemiro, who would have provided vital experience and game management in those frantic closing stages, and the fact that giant striker Wout Weghorst is still adjusting to life back in the Premier League.

There was still plenty to admire in United, who gave as good as they got for the first hour and fought back strongly after Saka put Arsenal in front.

In the end, United were left bitterly disappointment by the defeat, with a heavy recent programme leaving them looking weary-legged near the end.

Arsenal fully merited the victory but there is no doubt tenacious United are heading in the right direction.

Player of the match

SakaBukayo Saka

with an average of 8.62

Arsenal

  1. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.62

  2. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    8.59

  3. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    8.07

  4. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.91

  5. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.78

  6. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.50

  8. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.39

  9. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.31

  10. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    7.30

  11. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    7.29

  12. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.02

  13. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    6.74

  14. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.66

Manchester United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.50

  2. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    5.88

  3. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.29

  4. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.20

  5. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.20

  6. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    5.14

  7. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    4.98

  8. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.84

  9. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    4.68

  10. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    4.59

  11. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    4.44

  12. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    4.42

  13. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    4.08

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteBooked at 19minsSubstituted forTomiyasuat 45'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 90+3'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 14Nketiah
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forTrossardat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 19Trossard
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 27Marquinhos
  • 30Turner

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19VaraneSubstituted forGarnachoat 90+2'minutes
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 23ShawBooked at 83mins
  • 14Eriksen
  • 39McTominay
  • 21AntonyBooked at 47minsSubstituted forFredat 71'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Rashford
  • 27Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 36Elanga
  • 49Garnacho
  • 73Mainoo
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
60,325

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home25
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho replaces Raphaël Varane.

  5. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United (Eddie Nketiah).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    David de Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

  16. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Leandro Trossard replaces Gabriel Martinelli.

Comments

Join the conversation

1357 comments

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 18:28

    Love how MUFC Fan TV aka Martin Tyler and Gary Neville were speechless at the end there 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Gooner, today at 18:29

      Gooner replied:
      Haha.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:27

    Only One Team came to Play and Win!! Utd played off the Park.

    Well done Arsenal!

    On a side note has there ever been a more Childish, Petulant, Whining, Embarrassing excuse for a Professional footballer than Fernandes. Absolutely a loathsome little man.

    • Reply posted by Soon Moderated, today at 18:29

      Soon Moderated replied:
      Totally agree. His windmill arms were embarrassing with his moan after moan

  • Comment posted by TomS, today at 18:28

    Thank you Arsenal. Football won. Fernandes and DeGea falling over and negative football lost.

    • Reply posted by MANU for my sins, today at 18:32

      MANU for my sins replied:
      You say the same thing week in and week out. Bedtime?

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:28

    Nevilles dry Throat when Arsenal scored 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Slinxy, today at 18:31

      Slinxy replied:
      When Neville and Kean both say we deserve to win... we really did! lol

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:30

    De Gea and Fernandez wasting time, feigning injuries at 2-2 but not at 3-2.

    Well played Gunners
    COYG

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 18:38

      2miners replied:
      He’s despicable That Fernandez !

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:28

    Saka WORLD CLASS!

    • Reply posted by Freddie The Frog, today at 18:33

      Freddie The Frog replied:
      I think it's safe to say that Arsenal are the best soccer team in the country right now.

  • Comment posted by Kopper, today at 18:28

    L'Pool fan here - cracking game, that - such a contrast to yesterday's shambles v. Chelsea. Intensity, pace, excitement, commitment, passion, quality, all on show - how it should be. Atmosphere was also briliant, congrats both fans. Must admit have not been so convinced by the fuss about Saka but what a fantastic strike that was! Hope the Gooners can hang on and get the title. We need a mix-up.

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 18:48

      Tacush replied:
      Good strike but De Gea was at fault imo.

  • Comment posted by County15, today at 18:28

    Well done arsenal. Best team won. From a utd fan.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:45

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And that is exactly how it should be in any game, the best should always win.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:27

    What a thrilling match, a great advertisement for football. Thought it could have gone either way right until the end.
    Good win for Arsenal to keep up the pressure on the chasing pack. Man Utd unfortunate to concede a very late goal for the second match in a row. That’s football.

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 18:29

      Jerome replied:
      They were under constant pressure for the last 20 minutes

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:28

    Cheering for Eddie up here in Leeds!
    Arsenal were brilliant.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:36

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Don't forget Trossard's contribution for the winning goal. What a turn of pace!!

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 18:30

    This was always going to be a hard game without Casemiro and Martial but glad we turned up and put on a proper game today. Well done to Arsenal, looking more and more like title winners.

    • Reply posted by MANU for my sins, today at 18:32

      MANU for my sins replied:
      Martial is a liability.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:28

    What a game! Great to watch.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:35

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Oh dear more last minute goal heartbreak for Man Utd. They better not start making this an habit.

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 18:28

    What. A. Game.

    Never stopped fighting and worked it, worked it and worked it! So proud of Eddie for proving the doubters wrong and let’s have the good times rolling!

    50 points after 19 games, pinch me!

    • Reply posted by Alf Garnett, today at 18:34

      Alf Garnett replied:
      So proud of the boys, after the last few years of disappointment it makes today's result all the sweeter. There is a gap appearing at the top of the table now, I reckon we have our top 4 now. Fair play Man U unreal turnaround.

  • Comment posted by The Man from Del Monte, today at 18:29

    Not a Gunner myself but:
    COME ON ARSENAL

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:54

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      And Arsenal are 'coming on' real good this season, now hope they can continue this for another 4 months.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:27

    Well won Arsenal. Heartbreak for Man Utd and Spurs fans.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 18:33

      Mark replied:
      Spurs fan here. No heartbreak. Arsenal are miles ahead of spurs right now and deserve their place at the top.

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 18:31

    DeGea falling over after a tap on his arm was embarrassing, looking to waste time.

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 19:04

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      But Arsenal players going down diving in the box isn't embarrassing 😂

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 18:29

    Man U were happy to play catch ups. Unfortunately, it always comes with a prize. Congrats Arsenal. What a striker Nketiah is turning out to be.

    • Reply posted by Oncha, today at 18:31

      Oncha replied:
      "price"

  • Comment posted by Lopezdee, today at 18:28

    Now that’s how p