Casemiro has started each of Manchester United's last 12 league games but is suspended against Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson because of respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Gabriel, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are all a booking away from suspension.

The Gunners await confirmation of whether new signing Leandro Trossard has been registered in time to be eligible for this game.

Manchester United are without midfielder Casemiro, who serves a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Back-up goalkeeper Jack Butland is available after being ineligible to face parent club Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Manager Erik ten Hag gave his pre-match briefing immediately after the draw at Selhurst Park and was unable to confirm whether recent absentees such as Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial could come back into contention for Sunday's game.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I always have a sneaky feeling for Manchester United in games like this, with Marcus Rashford so good on the counter-attack and Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen having the eye for the pass that would put him through.

On the flip side, I just wonder how much Wednesday's draw against Palace will have taken out of Erik ten Hag's side, who will be missing the suspended Casemiro in midfield too.

As I said on the Monday Night Club on Radio 5 Live, United's biggest issue at present is managing expectation, because after winning nine games in a row some of their fans started to think they are title contenders again.

Yes, they have found some consistency with their performance levels but it is Arsenal who have set the standard this season, with 15 wins and only one defeat in their first 18 league games.

This will be a great game to watch because of United's threat on the break, but Arsenal are at home and they are playing like they believe they can beat anyone at the moment.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won five of their past seven home league matches against Manchester United (D1, L1).

Eleven of Arsenal's 17 Premier League victories in this fixture have come on a Sunday.

United have failed to score in six of their last nine league matches away to the Gunners.

Arsenal

This will be the third time Arsenal have hosted Manchester United in a Premier League match while top of the table - the previous two such meetings ended in draws: 1-1 in March 2004 and 2-2 in November 2007.

Mikel Arteta's side have won four of their five league games against the established top six in 2022-23, only dropping points in September's 3-1 defeat by United. They have not won five matches against such opposition since the 2007-08 campaign.

The Gunners have scored in 17 of their 18 league fixtures this season, though the exception was their most recent home game, a 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

The last time they failed to score in consecutive top-flight home matches was in November 2020.

Bukayo Saka is vying to score in a third consecutive Premier League appearance against Manchester United - Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry are the only players to have achieved that feat for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli has been involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium, scoring six and assisting four.

Manchester United

Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace ended their nine-match winning streak in all competitions, also halting a run of 15 consecutive league victories when they have scored first.

The Red Devils are in danger of dropping points in successive games for the first time since defeats by Brighton and Brentford in their opening two fixtures of the season.

A sixth Premier League away win of the season would equal their total number of victories on the road last term. Their five away wins so far have all come by a single-goal margin.

Marcus Rashford has scored four goals and assisted four more in 10 Premier League starts against Arsenal, equalling his most goal involvements versus any side in the division.

Rashford has failed to score in any of the last 26 away league games he has started, a sequence spanning two years. He has netted four times on the road as a substitute during this period.

