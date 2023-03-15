Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 23Ayane
  • 15James
  • 24Spence
  • 25Summanen
  • 19England
  • 9Karczewska

Substitutes

  • 8Cho
  • 13Ale
  • 14Bizet Ildhusøy
  • 16Graham
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 22Spencer

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 6Eaton-Collins
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Nevin
  • 14Green
  • 30Mace
  • 10Whelan
  • 3Tierney
  • 21Cain
  • 20Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 8Pike
  • 16Jones
  • 19Siemsen
  • 23Purfield
  • 28Levell
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
Referee:
Yoshimi Yamashita

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Josie Green (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

  6. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  12. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women119113162528
2Chelsea Women119113292328
3Arsenal Women108112662025
4Man City Women1172223111223
5Everton Women116051612418
6Aston Villa Women115151621-516
7West Ham Women125071522-715
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261122-118
10Reading Women122191427-137
11Brighton Women92161132-217
12Leicester City Women10109525-203
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories