Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women

Josie Green (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Korpela
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 29Neville
- 23Ayane
- 15James
- 24Spence
- 25Summanen
- 19England
- 9Karczewska
Substitutes
- 8Cho
- 13Ale
- 14Bizet Ildhusøy
- 16Graham
- 18Ubogagu
- 20Iwabuchi
- 22Spencer
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 6Eaton-Collins
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Nevin
- 14Green
- 30Mace
- 10Whelan
- 3Tierney
- 21Cain
- 20Goodwin
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 8Pike
- 16Jones
- 19Siemsen
- 23Purfield
- 28Levell
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- Referee:
- Yoshimi Yamashita
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt missed. Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.
Attempt saved. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Foul by Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Hand ball by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.