Brighton beat West Ham in the Women's Continental Tyres League Cup on Wednesday

Brighton & Hove Albion's Women's Super League match at home to Arsenal has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at Crawley's Broadfield Stadium.

The surface was deemed unplayable during an afternoon inspection before the 18:45 GMT kick-off on Sunday.

The WSL's second-bottom side are rearranging the visit from the Gunners.

Leicester City's trip to Tottenham was postponed earlier in the day, while Chelsea's home game against Liverpool was abandoned after six minutes.